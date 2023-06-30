6 Agniveer recruitment drives to be held in UP from July 20 till next Jan

Six Agniveer recruitment rallies of the Indian Army will be held in Uttar Pradesh from July 20 till January 16 next year, state Chief Secretary Durga Shankar Mishra said here on Friday.

Chairing a meeting with district officials, Mishra said the recruitment rallies will be held in Fatehgarh, Baraut, Lucknow, Agra, Amethi and Gorakhpur, an official statement issued here said.

The first rally will be held at Fatehgarh on July 20, the statement said.

Mishra asked officials to ensure that the recruitment venues have all necessary arrangements for the candidates, such as accommodation, food, shelter, electricity, drinking water and clean toilets, the statement added.