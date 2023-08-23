Home / India News / Distressed over loss of lives in Mizoram bridge collapse: President Murmu

Distressed over loss of lives in Mizoram bridge collapse: President Murmu

President Droupadi Murmu on Wednesday said she was distressed to know about the loss of lives in the tragic bridge mishap in Mizoram and prayed for the speedy recovery of the injured.

Press Trust of India New Delhi
President Murmu's addresses nation

1 min read Last Updated : Aug 23 2023 | 4:04 PM IST
At least 17 workers were killed and several others feared trapped after an under-construction railway bridge collapsed near Sairang area of the north eastern state on Wednesday, police said.

"Distressed to know that a tragic bridge mishap in Mizoram caused loss of lives. I express my deepest condolences to the bereaved families and pray for the speedy recovery of the injured," Murmu said on microblogging site X.

presidentMizoramNortheast IndiaBridge

First Published: Aug 23 2023 | 4:03 PM IST

