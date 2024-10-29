Diwali 2024: Amid pollution scare, many states tighten grip on firecrackers

With Diwali round the corner, concerns grow over the worsening air pollution crisis, intensified by firecracker use and seasonal crop residue burning.

Delhi’s blanket ban on firecrackers has spurred similar actions in some other states to avoid a potential health crisis. The current air quality level in Delhi is within the range of 300-400, marking it as ‘very poor’. However, this mark could breaches the ‘severe’ category of 500 to reach up to 900 in the national capital in the days after Diwali celebrations. This happens when firecracker bans are ignored.

Which states have regulated the use of firecrackers?

In view of the worsening air pollution crisis, the anti-pollution body has imposed a blanket on the sale and use of firecrackers in the city for the rest of the year. This includes online sales.

According to an official notice, only green crackers with relatively less harmful impact will be allowed on the day of Diwali. Burning of these crackers will be permitted between 8 pm to 10 pm.

Bihar has banned all firecrackers, including green alternatives, in major cities like Patna and Gaya, Livemint reported.

Maharashtra will strictly monitor the sale of firecrackers, permitting only green crackers that reduce pollution by about 30 per cent. The Mumbai Police has also banned the use and sale of sky lanterns till November 24. Similarly,

Karnataka has urged the residents to use only green crackers. The state government may restrict firecrackers use between 8-10 pm on Diwali.

States limit firecracker usage hours

In Punjab, firecracker use has been limited on Diwali, Gurpurab, Christmas, and New Year’s Eve. Only green crackers are permitted during these hours: Diwali (October 31): 8 to 10 pm Gurpurab (November 15): 4 to 5 am and 9 to 10 pm Christmas (December 24-25): 11.55 pm to 12.30 am.

Haryana’s Gurugram also implemented strict ban on firecrackers like Delhi. However, green crackers are allowed during limited hours.

In Tamil Nadu, firecrackers have been allowed between 6 to 7 am and 7 to 8 pm. The state government has urged the people to use green crackers and organise community crackers display to reduce the extent of pollution. West Bengal has also only permitted green crackers. In Kolkata, residents can burst crackers between 8 and 10 pm on Diwali.