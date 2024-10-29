PM Modi inaugurates, lays foundation stone for health projects in MP

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday virtually inaugurated and laid foundation stones for several health projects in Madhya Pradesh including medical colleges and AIIM'S' new administrative block in Bhopal.

He inaugurated three government medical colleges situated in Mandsaur, Neemuch and Seoni and laid the foundation stone for nursing colleges to be come up in Mandsaur, Shivpuri, Rajgarh, Ratlam and Khandwa.

An advanced drone service was also launched for the safe and efficient transport of essential medical supplies.

The total project cost of the three new medical colleges and upcoming nursing institutions is estimated at Rs 961 crore, an official said.

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav attended the programme at Neemuch where the new medical college was named after late CM Virendra Kumar Saklecha.

Among other projects, Modi inaugurated the AIIMS Bhopal administrative block "Kautilya Bhavan"- a modern six-storey building spread over 11,900 square meters constructed with Rs 64.44 crore. This new facility is expected to boost medical education, research, and clinical services.

Modi also inaugurated the Indore-based Employees' State Insurance Corporation (ESIC) model hospital and occupational disease centre built at a cost of Rs 376 crore.

The prime minister launched, inaugurated and laid the foundation stone of multiple projects related to the health sector worth over Rs 12,850 crore in the country.

"This 300-bed hospital has been constructed for Rs 376 crore. Labourers will be provided with excellent medical services on the lines of All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS)," Madhya Pradesh labour minister Prahlad Singh Patel told reporters.

The number of beds in the hospital can be augmented to 500 if needed, he said.

Patel said a new section will be launched in the ESIC hospital after four months. A study will be conducted on the nature of trends in blood tests of patients in the next year, he added.

"If any specific trends emerge from this study, we will accordingly provide appropriate treatment to patients and save them from possible health problems," the minister said.

The 150-bed ESIC hospital at Nanda Nagar functional since 1965 has been upgraded to a model hospital, officials added.

CM Yadav announced the construction of a four-lane road from Jhalawar-Rampura-Neemuch on the occasion.