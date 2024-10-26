Diwali 2024: History, significance and more about Festival of Lights

The Festival of Lights, Diwali, also known as Deepavali, is the Hindu festival that symbolises the spiritual victory of knowledge over ignorance, good over evil, and light over darkness. It is celebrated in various unique ways across regions of India.

Commencing with Dhanteras and concluding with Bhai Dooj, the celebrations span five days. Let’s take a look at significance, history, and some lesser-known facts about the festival.

Diwali 2024: History

According to Hindu belief, Ram, the Prince of Ayodhya, returned home with wife Sita and brother Lakshman after a 14-year exile, having vanquished Ravana, the King of Lanka. To celebrate Ram’s return, the residents of Ayodhya lit rows of lamps on the streets and at every home. This is believed to have initiated the tradition of lighting lamps and celebrating the day as the Festival of Lights. Hindus also worship Ganesha and Lakshmi on this day.

Diwali 2024: Significance

Diwali symbolises the triumph of knowledge over ignorance, good over evil, and light over darkness. The worship of Ganesh and Lakshmi, followed by exchange of presents, is believed to bring peace and prosperity.

Hindus also consider Deepavali a lucky day that brings luck and wealth. It also signifies a fresh start and is considered an auspicious day to launch new businesses. As people light diyas, candles, and colourful lights to decorate their homes, eat delicious sweets, exchange gifts, and observe customs, the festival also strengthens a sense of community among worshippers.

Diwali 2024: Date and Time

According to the lunisolar Hindu calendar, this festival is celebrated on the 15th day of Kartik, which is the darkest night of the year. This usually falls between mid-October and mid-November of the Gregorian calendar.

The Amavasya Tithi for Diwali 2024 will start on October 31 at 3:52 PM and end on November 1 at 6:16 PM. Laxmi Puja is to take place between 5:12 PM and 6:16 PM. The BSE and the National Stock Exchange have announced a special one-hour window from 6 PM to 7 PM on November 1 during which token ‘Muhurat trading’ will take place on the bourses.

More From This Section

- October 29, 2024 (Tuesday): Dhanteras, 6:31 PM to 8:13 PM

- October 30, 2024 (Wednesday): Choti Diwali, 11:39 PM to 12:31 AM

- October 31, 2024 (Thursday): Main Diwali celebrations and Laxmi Pujan, 5:12 P.M. to 6:16 PM

- November 2, 2024 (Saturday): Govardhan Puja, 6:34 A.M. to8:46 AM

- November 3, 2024 (Sunday): Bhai Dooj,12:38 PM to 2:55 PM.