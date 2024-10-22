Diwali firecrackers cause 875% spike in pollution, reveals new report

As Diwali lights up the skies across India, the festive atmosphere is shadowed by a growing environmental concern. A recent report by Airvoice, an air quality control startup, has revealed that pollution caused by Diwali firecrackers surged by a staggering 875 per cent in some regions of the country.

The research focuses on PM2.5 levels — dangerous fine particulate matter known to cause severe health risks. In states like Delhi, Uttar Pradesh, and Haryana, where pollution is already a critical concern, PM2.5 levels soar to hazardous heights on Diwali night. In some areas, the levels were found to be up to nine times higher than the National Ambient Air Quality Standards (NAAQS).

Key findings of the report

Around 875 per cent spike in PM2.5 levels: The report highlights that on Diwali night, PM2.5 levels in several northern states exceeded the National Ambient Air Quality Standards (NAAQS) limits by as much as 875 per cent, with the capital region bearing the brunt of the surge.

Rapid air quality recovery: Despite the drastic rise in pollution, the study found that air quality typically normalises within 24 hours. This observation challenges the common belief that Diwali-related pollution has prolonged effects on the environment.

Limited impact of firecracker bans: The study questions the effectiveness of firecracker bans in cities like Delhi. Despite a complete ban since 2017, PM2.5 levels on Diwali night in 2023 were still 100 per cent higher compared to years when firecrackers were allowed.

Toxic metals linger: The study also warns of loterm exposure to harmful metals like aluminium, manganese, and cadmium released by firecrackers. These toxic substances can pose significant respiratory risks long after the festival smoke clears.

Enforcement challenges and the search for solutions

The report emphasises the need for stricter enforcement of firecracker bans and the development of more effective strategies to curb pollution without compromising cultural celebrations. The 100 per cent increase in PM2.5 levels in New Delhi on Diwali night, despite the ban, raises concerns about the current approach.



Experts suggest that alternative, eco-friendly celebrations and stricter enforcement may be necessary to combat the growing pollution crisis.

The need for more air quality monitoring stations

Col Ashwini K Channan, CEO of Airvoice India, pointed out the lack of sufficient air quality monitoring stations as a critical gap in tackling the pollution problem. “We have seen a substantial increase in the number of monitoring stations across many regions of India, providing us with more pre-test air quality data. Unfortunately, there are still not enough monitoring stations in the country. As a result, we were only able to include 14 regions in our study,” he said.



Col Channan further emphasised that improving air quality monitoring is crucial for both understanding current pollution levels and assessing the effectiveness of government regulations.

“Sufficiency and openness of air quality data are essential for improving the situation. Thanks to these measurements, we can not only grasp the current state of air pollution but also evaluate the impact of the measures taken. I sincerely hope that the amount of air quality information available to the public, businesses, and governments will continue to grow each year. This will enable everyone to make more informed decisions,” he added.