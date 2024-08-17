DLF mall in Noida, Ambience Mall receive bomb threats, search underway

Bomb threat emails were reportedly sent to the DLF Mall in Noida, Uttar Pradesh, and the Ambience Mall in Gurugram, Haryana on Saturday.

The police and bomb squad teams were dispatched, and search operations were initiated.

The Ambience Mall management received a threatening email from an individual who alleged that bombs had been planted with the intention to “kill everyone in the building”. The email also mentioned two individuals whom the sender claimed were “behind this attack".

Following the bomb threat, a movie screening was stopped midway and the audience were evacuated. To ensure safety, the police instructed mall and store employees, as well as visitors, to relocate to secure areas, India Today reported.