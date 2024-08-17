DLF mall in Noida, Ambience Mall receive bomb threats, search underway

Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

The Ambience Mall management received a threatening email from an individual who alleged that bombs had been planted with the intention to 'kill everyone in the building'

Photo: Shutterstock
Rimjhim Singh New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Aug 17 2024 | 2:08 PM IST
Bomb threat emails were reportedly sent to the DLF Mall in Noida, Uttar Pradesh, and the Ambience Mall in Gurugram, Haryana on Saturday.

The police and bomb squad teams were dispatched, and search operations were initiated.

The Ambience Mall management received a threatening email from an individual who alleged that bombs had been planted with the intention to “kill everyone in the building”. The email also mentioned two individuals whom the sender claimed were “behind this attack".

Following the bomb threat, a movie screening was stopped midway and the audience were evacuated. To ensure safety, the police instructed mall and store employees, as well as visitors, to relocate to secure areas, India Today reported.

Upon receiving the email, the district authorities initiated search operations in the malls. According to Mohit Sharma, the chief of the civil defence team in Gurgaon, the police, dog squad, and civil defense personnel are all involved in the search efforts.

DLF Mall of India, situated in the Delhi-NCR region, offers a wide range of amenities including a multiplex cinema, an entertainment zone, and a food court. Additionally, the mall features stores from top brands in apparel, footwear, sportswear, and salons, among others.
First Published: Aug 17 2024 | 2:08 PM IST

