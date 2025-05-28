DMRC warns passengers against making social media reels on trains, stations

The Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) on Wednesday advised passengers to refrain from making reels for various social media platforms on its trains to ensure a smooth and safe journey.

"Metro is for travel, not for trends. So next time, let's not make reels or encourage them — because a smooth, safe journey matters more than a few seconds of fame," the DMRC said in a post on X.

In the post, DMRC also shared a poster featuring a graphic of a man singing with a guitar at a metro station. The poster is titled ‘No reels on the wheels’ and captioned ‘Your performance deserves a better stage’.

ALSO READ: Uber joins ONDC to offer metro ticketing in Delhi, eyes B2B logistics DMRC shared two more posters under the same theme. One shows a girl dancing, with the message: "Dance like nobody's watching — just not on the metro." The other depicts a man listening to music on headphones, accompanied by the line: "Metro, ek safar hai suhana... jab na ho loud gaana bajana."

According to news agency PTI, DMRC has also put up these posters at several metro stations, urging passengers not to make reels or create discomfort for others.

Anyone found drunk, misbehaving, or causing inconvenience to fellow passengers on the Delhi Metro can be fined up to ₹500, as per Section 59(1) of the Offences and Penalties under the Delhi Metro Railway (Operation and Maintenance) Act, 2002. In addition, violators may also lose their fare or ticket, and authorised metro officials can remove them from the train or station premises.

The law states that passengers found in a state of drunkenness, creating a nuisance, spitting, sitting on the floor of the train, or quarrelling with others may be penalised.

DMRC has repeatedly cautioned passengers against making reels within the metro premises.