Home / India News / DMs to designate places for sale of green firecrackers in Delhi: Minister

DMs to designate places for sale of green firecrackers in Delhi: Minister

Manjinder Singh Sirsa said manufacturers must ensure that no prohibited firecrackers enter Delhi-NCR markets and appealed to residents to use only green firecrackers

Fire cracker
Sirsa said strict monitoring will be done to prevent the sale of banned firecrackers in Delhi.
Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Oct 15 2025 | 2:07 PM IST
Google
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Delhi Environment Minister Manjinder Singh Sirsa on Wednesday welcomed the Supreme Court's decision allowing the use of green firecrackers in the national capital on Diwali and said district magistrates will designate places for their sale.

Addressing a press conference here, Sirsa said manufacturers must ensure that no prohibited firecrackers enter Delhi-NCR markets and appealed to residents to use only green firecrackers.

The government will hold a meeting at 3 pm with manufacturers and retailers of firecrackers on the matter, he said.

This will be followed by another meeting at 4 pm with all stakeholder departments like Municipal Corporation of Delhi, Delhi Police and Delhi Pollution Control Committee.

Sirsa said strict monitoring will be done to prevent the sale of banned firecrackers in Delhi and ensure full compliance with the apex court's directions.

At present, the minister said, no one has a license to sell green firecrackers in Delhi and the district magistrates will issue licenses.

Allowing a joint request of the Centre and the Delhi government, the Supreme Court on Wednesday relaxed the ban on green firecrackers in the capital.

It asked the central and state pollution control boards of the National Capital Region (NCR) to monitor the pollution level during Diwali and file reports before it.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
*Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%
*Complimentary New York Times access for the 2nd year will be given after 12 months

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Delhi HC protects singer Kumar Sanu's personality, publicity rights

Lokayukta police raid retired officer in MP; find assets worth ₹10 cr

SC seeks response of Ilaiyaraaja's firm on Sony's plea in copyright dispute

LIVE news updates: Prashant Kishor says he will not contest Bihar assembly polls as candidate

Delhi HC protects personality, publicity rights of Actor Hrithik Roshan

Topics :FirecrackersDiwali firecrackersDiwali firecracker

First Published: Oct 15 2025 | 2:07 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story