DMs to designate places for sale of green firecrackers in Delhi: Minister

Delhi Environment Minister Manjinder Singh Sirsa on Wednesday welcomed the Supreme Court's decision allowing the use of green firecrackers in the national capital on Diwali and said district magistrates will designate places for their sale.

Addressing a press conference here, Sirsa said manufacturers must ensure that no prohibited firecrackers enter Delhi-NCR markets and appealed to residents to use only green firecrackers.

The government will hold a meeting at 3 pm with manufacturers and retailers of firecrackers on the matter, he said.

This will be followed by another meeting at 4 pm with all stakeholder departments like Municipal Corporation of Delhi, Delhi Police and Delhi Pollution Control Committee.