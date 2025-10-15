Home / India News / Lokayukta police raid retired officer in MP; find assets worth ₹10 cr

Lokayukta police raid retired officer in MP; find assets worth ₹10 cr

Lokayukta DSP Sunil Talan said the raids were conducted at one property in Gwalior and seven locations in Indore belonging to retired District Excise Officer Dharmendra Singh Bhadoria

Indian police
Representative Image: The action was taken based on a complaint that Bhadoria had amassed disproportionate assets. Image: Shutterstock
Press Trust of India Indore
2 min read Last Updated : Oct 15 2025 | 1:50 PM IST
Google
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

The Lokayukta police in Madhya Pradesh on Wednesday conducted raids at various premises of a retired excise officer and found assets worth around Rs 10 crore belonging to him and his family, a police official said.

Talking to reporters, Lokayukta Police Deputy Superintendent (DSP) Sunil Talan said the raids were conducted at one property in Gwalior and seven locations in Indore belonging to retired District Excise Officer Dharmendra Singh Bhadoria.

The action was taken based on a complaint that Bhadoria had amassed disproportionate assets, he said.

During the raids, assets in the range of Rs 8 crore to Rs 10 crore belonging to Bhadoria and his family, including properties in Indore and Gwalior as well as in Uttar Pradesh's Etawah, were unearthed, he said. "Rs 1.05 crore in cash along with gold bars weighing approximately 1.50 kilograms and jewellery weighing approximately one kilogram of the same metal were recovered from Bhadoria's hideouts," Talan said.

He added that the Lokayukta police have also received information about Bhadoria family's investments in films. "We have received information about Bhadoria's seven to eight bank accounts and lockers. His family also owns three to four expensive vehicles," the official said.

Bhadoria retired as the District Excise Officer of Alirajpur on August 31 this year, he said, adding that a detailed assessment of his and his family's assets was underway.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
*Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%
*Complimentary New York Times access for the 2nd year will be given after 12 months

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

SC seeks response of Ilaiyaraaja's firm on Sony's plea in copyright dispute

LIVE news updates: Prashant Kishor says he will not contest Bihar assembly polls as candidate

Delhi HC protects personality, publicity rights of Actor Hrithik Roshan

Remembering Dr APJ Abdul Kalam: Humble beginnings to Rashtrapati Bhavan

Gadchiroli Naxal surrender marks start of maoism elimination: CM Fadnavis

Topics :Madhya PradeshPoliceraid

First Published: Oct 15 2025 | 1:50 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story