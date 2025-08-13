Datanomics: 3 in 10 stray dog-bite cases from the Southern region

The Supreme Court on Monday ordered the removal of stray dogs from the Delhi-NCR region, citing a surge in canine attacks and rabies related deaths. Between 2018 and 2024, the country recorded over 30 million dog-bite cases, with the highest shares reported in the South, followed by West and North. According to a 2024 Lancet Infectious Diseases study, India records about 9.1 million animal bites annually.

Highest proportion of dog bites happens in south and west India

In the South, the share of dog-bite cases rose to 36 per cent in 2024 from 28 per cent in 2021. It grew to 38 per cent in 2022 before falling to 35 per cent in 2023. The north has seen a steady year-on-year (Y-o-Y) decline.