Home / India News / SC restrains Assam Police from coercive action against Wire's Varadarajan

The FIR against Varadarajan was registered after an article was published in 'The Wire' on Operation Sindoor

Supreme Court, SC
The top court asked the members of the foundation and Varadarajan to cooperate with the investigation into the matter. (Photo:PTI)
Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Aug 12 2025 | 10:01 PM IST
The Supreme Court on Tuesday restrained Assam Police from taking any coercive action against senior journalist Siddharth Varadarajan in connection with an FIR lodged against him over an article on Operation Sindoor.

A bench of Justices Surya Kant and Joymalya Bagchi issued notice on the PIL filed by the Foundation for Independent Journalism, which runs the web portal 'The Wire', challenging the constitutional validity of Section 152 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS).

Section 152 of the BNS deals with the "act endangering sovereignty, unity and integrity of India".

"Whoever, purposely or knowingly, by words, either spoken or written, or by signs, or by visible representation, or by electronic communication or by use of financial means, or otherwise, excites or attempts to excite, secession or armed rebellion or subversive activities, or encourages feelings of separatist activities or endangers sovereignty or unity and integrity of India; or indulges in or commits any such act shall be punished with imprisonment for life or with imprisonment which may extend to seven years, and shall also be liable to fine," it reads.

The top court asked the members of the foundation and Varadarajan to cooperate with the investigation into the matter.

The bench tagged the matter with a similar pending plea in which notice was issued on August 8.

The FIR against Varadarajan was registered after an article was published in 'The Wire' on Operation Sindoor, under which India targeted terror infrastructure in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir in May in retaliation for the April 22 Pahalgam attack.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics :Operation SindoorSupreme CourtLaw

First Published: Aug 12 2025 | 9:28 PM IST

