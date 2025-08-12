Home / India News / IN-SPACe picks Google-backed PixxelSpace for satellite constellation

IN-SPACe picks Google-backed PixxelSpace for satellite constellation

The PixxelSpace-led consortium won the project, outbidding Indian defence equipment makers Astra Microwave and Bharat Electronics

satellite
India has also been pushing tech giants to make smartphones compatible with its home-grown navigation system within months, worrying the likes of Samsung, Xiaomi and Apple.
Reuters
2 min read Last Updated : Aug 12 2025 | 5:08 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

India's space regulator has picked a consortium led by Google-backed startup PixxelSpace to build a commercial home-grown constellation of earth observation satellites, with an investment of more than 12 billion rupees (nearly $137 million) over the next five years, it said on Tuesday.

The consortium, comprising local space tech firms Piersight Space, Satsure Analytics India and Dhruva Space, will design, build, and operate the satellites, the Indian National Space Promotion and Authorisation Centre (IN-SPACe) said.

The PixxelSpace-led consortium won the project, outbidding Indian defence equipment makers Astra Microwave and Bharat Electronics. 

ALSO READ: Xovian Aerospace raises $2.5 million to launch AI-native RF satellites

The Indian government wants to reduce its dependence on foreign systems, including the widely used U.S. Global Positioning System (GPS), and says its regional navigation satellite system, called NavIC (Navigation with Indian Constellation), provides more accurate domestic navigation and that its use would benefit the economy.

This is in line with Prime Minister Narendra Modi's drive for self-reliance, which has also expanded the use of NavIC.

India has also been pushing tech giants to make smartphones compatible with its home-grown navigation system within months, worrying the likes of Samsung, Xiaomi and Apple. 

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Access to Exclusive Premium Stories

  • Over 30 subscriber-only stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

'Operation Alert' launched alongside Rajasthan ahead of Independence Day

SC orders safe food waste disposal to curb stray dogs in court premises

No stray dogs in Delhi? SC target challenges MCD's funds and capacity

Independence Day 2025: Is it 78th or 79th year of freedom? Know the answer

Uttarakhand HC forms team to report on Uttarkashi flood relief facilities

Topics :GooglespaceSatellite

First Published: Aug 12 2025 | 5:08 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story