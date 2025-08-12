IN-SPACe picks Google-backed PixxelSpace for satellite constellation

India's space regulator has picked a consortium led by Google-backed startup PixxelSpace to build a commercial home-grown constellation of earth observation satellites, with an investment of more than 12 billion rupees (nearly $137 million) over the next five years, it said on Tuesday.
The consortium, comprising local space tech firms Piersight Space, Satsure Analytics India and Dhruva Space, will design, build, and operate the satellites, the Indian National Space Promotion and Authorisation Centre (IN-SPACe) said.
The PixxelSpace-led consortium won the project, outbidding Indian defence equipment makers Astra Microwave and Bharat Electronics.
The Indian government wants to reduce its dependence on foreign systems, including the widely used U.S. Global Positioning System (GPS), and says its regional navigation satellite system, called NavIC (Navigation with Indian Constellation), provides more accurate domestic navigation and that its use would benefit the economy.
This is in line with Prime Minister Narendra Modi's drive for self-reliance, which has also expanded the use of NavIC.
India has also been pushing tech giants to make smartphones compatible with its home-grown navigation system within months, worrying the likes of Samsung, Xiaomi and Apple.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
You’ve reached your limit of {{free_limit}} free articles this month.
Subscribe now for unlimited access.
Already subscribed? Log inSubscribe to read the full story →
Smart Quarterly
₹900
3 Months
₹300/Month
Smart Essential
₹2,700
1 Year
₹225/Month
Super Saver
₹3,900
2 Years
₹162/Month
Renews automatically, cancel anytime
Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans
Access to Exclusive Premium Stories
Over 30 subscriber-only stories daily, handpicked by our editors
Complimentary Access to The New York Times
News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic
Business Standard Epaper
Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share
Curated Newsletters
Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox
Market Analysis & Investment Insights
In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor
Archives
Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997
Ad-free Reading
Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements
Seamless Access Across All Devices
Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app