No purpose in continuing criminal case against kin after divorce: SC

The Supreme Court on Tuesday said continuation of criminal proceedings against family members after divorce between the couple served no legitimate purpose.

A bench of Justices B V Nagarathna and K V Viswanathan passed the direction while quashing an FIR against a father-in-law booked under provisions of Dowry Act and IPC provisions, including Sections 498A (cruelty by husband or his relatives).

The top court said the power under Article 142 (to do complete justice) must be invoked to advance the cause of complete justice in matters of such nature.

"Once the marital relationship has ended in divorce and the parties have moved on with their lives, the continuation of criminal proceedings against family members, especially in the absence of specific and proximate allegations, serves no legitimate purpose," the bench said.

The order continued, "It only prolongs bitterness and burdens the criminal justice system with disputes that are no longer live. The law must be applied in a manner that balances the need to address genuine grievances with the equally important duty to prevent its misuse." The apex court said the power to quash such proceedings was essential to uphold fairness and bring about a "quietus to personal disputes that have run their course". Referring to its judgements, the bench said the family members of the husband ought not to be unnecessarily roped into criminal proceedings stemming from matrimonial discord. "The court observed that it has become a recurring tendency to implicate every member of the husband's family, irrespective of their role or actual involvement, merely because a dispute has arisen between the spouses," it said.