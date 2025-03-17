Donald Trump shares PM Modi's podcast with Lex Fridman on 'Truth Social'

US President Donald Trump has shared a video of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's interview with Computer scientist and podcaster Lex Fridman on his social media platform Truth Social.

In a post on Truth Social, Trump shared a link to PM Modi's podcast.

During the interview, PM Modi spoke on diverse issues, including artificial intelligence (AI), cricket, football, China, US President Donald Trump, Pakistan, and his early life.

During the interview, PM Modi appreciated US President Donald Trump's unshakeable dedication to his country, particularly in the wake of the assassination attempts last year.

Recalling Trump's resilience and determination during campaigning for US elections, even after being shot, he said, "When he was shot during the recent campaign, I saw the same resilient and determined President Trump, the one who walked hand-in-hand with me in that stadium. Even after being shot, he remained unwaveringly dedicated to America. His life was for his nation."

He also drew parallels between Trump's "America First" ideology and his own "India First" approach, highlighting their shared commitment to prioritizing their nations' interests. This alignment has fostered a strong connection between the two leaders.

Also Read

"His reflection showed his America First spirit, just as I believe in Nation First. I stand for India first and that's why we connect so well. These are the things that truly resonate. And I believe that across the world politicians are covered so much by the media that people mostly perceive each other through its lens. People rarely get the chance to truly meet or personally know one another and perhaps third-party intervention is the real cause of tensions," he added.

Recalling their memorable meeting at the "Howdy Modi" event in Houston in 2019, Modi praised Trump's humility and courage, noting that the then-president of the United States sat in the audience while he spoke from the stage.

"We had an event in Houston, Howdy Modi. Both President Trump and I were there and the entire stadium was completely packed. A massive crowd at an event in the US is a huge moment. While packed stadiums are common in sports, this was extraordinary for a political rally...Both of us delivered speeches and he sat down below listening to me speak. Now, that's his humility. The President of the United States sitting in the audience while I spoke from the stage, that was a remarkable gesture on his part," he said.

After finishing his speech, PM Modi suggested taking a lap around the stadium to greet the large crowd of Indian diaspora. courage. Despite strict security protocols, Trump agreed to take a lap around the stadium with Modi, demonstrating their mutual trust and respect.

"After finishing my speech, I stepped down and as we all know, security in the US is extremely strict and thorough. The level of scrutiny there is on a completely different level. I went over to thank him and casually said, "If you don't mind, why don't we take a lap around the stadium? There are so many people here. Let's walk, wave and greet them." In American life, it's almost impossible for the President to walk into a crowd of thousands, but without even a moment's hesitation, he agreed and started walking with me," he added.

PM Modi described the moment as "truly touching," adding that "It showed me that this man had courage. He makes his own decisions, but also he trusted me and my lead at that moment enough to have walked with me into the crowd."

"It was that sense of mutual trust, a strong bond between us that I truly witnessed on that day," PM Modi added, "and the way I saw President Trump that day walking into a crowd of thousands without even asking security, it was truly amazing. And if you watch the video now, you'll be amazed."

PM Modi also appreciated Trump's kind gestures, including his warm words about their friendship even after his first term ended.

"Later, when his first term ended, and President Biden won, four years passed, but during that time whenever someone we both knew met him, and this must have happened dozens of times, he would say, 'Modi is my friend, convey my regards.' That kind of gesture is rare. Even though we didn't meet physically for years, our direct and indirect communication, our closeness and the trust between us remained unshaken," he said.

In addition, PM Modi praised Trump's preparedness and clear vision in his second term, observing that he seems "far more prepared than before."

"I have observed President Trump both during his first term and now in his second run. This time, he seems far more prepared than before. He has a clear roadmap in his mind with well-defined steps, each one designed to lead him toward his goals," he said.

PM Modi also noted that during his recent visit to the United States, he met with several influential figures, including Tech billionaire Elon Musk, US Vice President JD Vance, US Director of National Intelligence Tulsi Gabbard, and American entrepreneur and politician Vivek Ramaswamy. He added that his meeting with Elon Musk was particularly warm and friendly, as Musk was accompanied by his family and children.