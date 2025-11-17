DRI seizes Chinese firecrackers at Mundra port, arrests key smuggler

DRI officers have busted a smuggling attempt involving the illegal import of Chinese-origin firecrackers, seizing 30,000 pieces at the Mundra Port and arresting the mastermind, the finance ministry said on Monday.
In a continued effort under operation "Fire Trail" to counter the illicit import of firecrackers, the Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI) officers intercepted a 40-foot container at Mundra port, originating from China.
These containers were declared as carrying "water glass set" and "flower receptacle".
A detailed examination revealed 30,000 pieces of concealed firecrackers/fireworks worth about Rs 5 crore hidden behind a front layer of water glass set, the ministry said in a statement.
Earlier, in October 2025, DRI had successfully thwarted the attempts of illegal import of Chinese firecrackers at Mumbai and Tuticorin.
The import of firecrackers is 'Restricted' and requires valid licences both from the Directorate General of Foreign Trade (DGFT) and the Petroleum and Explosives Safety Organization (PESO) under the Explosives Rules, 2008.
The importer did not have any valid documents to support the import and accepted that the goods had been smuggled for monetary gain, the statement said.
Accordingly, the smuggled Chinese firecrackers, along with the cover cargo/goods, totally estimated at Rs 5 crore, were seized on November 15 under the Customs Act, 1962.
The mastermind-cum-financier of the transaction has been arrested, the statement added.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
