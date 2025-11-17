Supreme Court directs Uttarakhand to repair damage in Corbett Tiger Reserve

The Supreme Court on Monday issued a set of mandates to rehabilitate the Corbett Tiger Reserve, where sweeping illegal works, ranging from unauthorised buildings to road construction and large-scale tree loss, were carried out during the creation of the Pakhrau Tiger Safari.

Acting on the recommendations of an expert panel appointed in March 2024, the Court has directed Uttarakhand to demolish all unapproved structures within three months and to place a comprehensive compliance report on record within a year. The ruling is part of the ongoing proceedings arising from the Court’s March 2024 orders in the T N Godavarman matter, in which it had flagged serious ecological degradation inside Corbett and ordered an independent assessment, a CBI probe and disciplinary scrutiny of officials.

Restoration blueprint within two months A Bench led by Chief Justice BR Gavai, along with Justices AG Masih and AS Chandurkar, laid down detailed directions covering habitat restoration, regulation of tourism, governance of tiger safaris and measures to address human–wildlife conflict. The Chief Wildlife Warden has been tasked with preparing a restoration roadmap, vetted by the Central Empowered Committee (CEC), within two months. The Court underscored that the recovery work must follow the methodology devised by the expert panel, including dismantling all above-ground structures, removing compacted soil layers, reinstating natural water flows and using only indigenous plant species.

The Committee, which had members from NTCA, CEC and the Wildlife Institute of India, surveyed roughly 118 hectares and estimated the cost of ecological restoration at around Rs 4.3 crore. It calculated the overall ecological damage, including ecosystem services and timber loss, at nearly Rs 29.8 crore. Uttarakhand disputed the figures, claiming discrepancies in the number of felled trees, but the Bench refused to reopen the valuation, noting that the matter is already before the trial court in proceedings arising from the CBI investigation. “We are not inclined to revisit quantification of restoration costs or the number of trees felled,” the Bench said, directing instead that the State proceed with restoration under the supervision of the CEC, with periodic reporting by the Field Director.

Tiger safari norms to be strictly enforced On tiger safari proposals, the Court reiterated that all projects must adhere to the 2019 Guidelines on Tiger Safaris in buffer and fringe areas, as reinforced in its 2024 ruling. Any animals inducted into these facilities must comply with the sourcing norms laid down earlier. The judgment also mandates the establishment of rescue centres near safari locations and places overall control of safari operations under the Field Director of the concerned tiger reserve. To curb ecological disturbance, the Court instructed authorities to cap safari vehicle numbers and encourage the use of hybrid or electric vehicles.

Tighter regulation of resorts, activities Reiterating that only eco-tourism activities may operate in sensitive zones, the Court has framed a catalogue of barred and regulated activities. It also set out compliance thresholds for resorts and other establishments functioning in and around the reserve, including norms on permissible noise levels. A Tiger Conservation Plan is to be formulated within six months, focusing on habitat management, corridor protection and mitigation of stressors. The Bench further emphasised welfare measures for frontline forest workers and prohibited outsourcing of core protection duties. Directions were also issued to frame protocols to reduce human–wildlife conflict and to regulate religious tourism in the area.