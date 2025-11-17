SC seeks Delhi govt response on alleged water spraying near AQI monitors

The Supreme Court on Monday sought a detailed explanation from the Delhi government on the nature and efficiency of the equipment used to measure the Air Quality Index (AQI) in the national capital, after allegations of water being sprayed near air quality monitoring stations to distort pollution readings were raised.

A Bench headed by Chief Justice of India Justice B R Gavai, and Justices Vinod Chandran and N V Anjaria, asked the administration to clarify the type of monitoring equipment in use and its accuracy, directing that the response be filed within two days.

"Let GNCTD (Government of National Capital Territory of Delhi) file an affidavit explaining nature of equipments being used and their efficiency to gauge AQI monitors. Please bring it day after tomorrow," the Bench said.

What triggered the Supreme Court’s scrutiny of AQI monitoring? The issue came to light after Amicus Curiae (friend of the Court) Aparajita Singh drew the Court’s attention to media reports suggesting that water sprinkling was taking place around several monitoring points in the capital. The Central government, represented by Additional Solicitor General Aishwarya Bhati, contested the allegation, saying such videos were being circulated for political reasons and that water spraying was occurring across the city as part of regular dust-control measures. At this point, CJI Gavai remarked, "I saw the sprinkling around Supreme Court too." Is stubble burning data being underreported?

Singh also told the Court that incidents of stubble burning were not being accurately reflected in official records. Although the Bench noted that the latest status report indicated a drop in cases, from around 28,000 to roughly 4,000, Singh said experts believed the figures did not present a true picture. She also pointed out that both the Commission for Air Quality Management and independent specialists had flagged concerns about undercounting. Farmers often resorted to burning crop residue due to narrow harvesting windows, and Punjab had indicated that compensation of Rs 100 per quintal from the Centre could help discourage the practice, she said.

Singh also said that the machinery for stubble disposal had been distributed since 2018, but the scale of support had remained insufficient. What health and regulatory concerns were raised before the Court? Senior Advocate Gopal Sankaranarayanan, appearing for some advocates who have intervened in the M C Mehta case, submitted that despite periodic interventions, pollution levels in Delhi had worsened this year. He referred to rising cases of lung cancer and argued that the health emergency warranted stronger measures. The existing regulatory bodies, he said, lacked the capacity to address the crisis and needed firmer oversight. The Bench then asked whether a year-long suspension of stone crushers and certain construction machinery was feasible. Bhati opposed such a step, arguing that sweeping bans would impair economic activity and that all developing nations face similar tensions between growth and environmental constraints.

Pollution cannot be addressed through abrupt prohibitions, ASG Bhati said, adding that regulators must balance environmental concerns with the needs of those dependent on these sectors. How did the Court respond to calls for wider restrictions? Responding to the discussion, the Bench observed that if stubble burning had indeed declined but pollution levels remained severe, other contributing factors would need to be examined. Singh agreed that a combination of seasonal conditions and multiple sources of emissions typically pushes air quality into hazardous ranges during this period. In its order, the Court declined to entertain a plea for a blanket halt on all polluting activities in the capital, noting that the restrictions under the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP) were devised by domain experts on the basis of scientific assessment.