Drishti IAS founder Divyakirti moves Raj HC against Ajmer court's summon

The complaint pertains to a video in which certain comments were allegedly made by Divyakirti regarding the functioning of the legal system and the judiciary

The case before the high court is listed on July 21 and would be heard by Justice Sameer Jain. Photo: Freepik
Press Trust of India Jaipur
1 min read Last Updated : Jul 18 2025 | 1:19 PM IST
Drishti IAS coaching institute founder and social media influencer Vikas Divyakirti has moved the Rajasthan High Court to get a defamation complaint filed against him in the subordinate court dismissed.

The complaint pertains to a video in which certain comments were allegedly made by Divyakirti regarding the functioning of the legal system and the judiciary.

The matter came to light when an advocate filed a petition in an Ajmer court.

The local court took cognisance of the complaint and summoned him on July 22.

The case before the high court is listed on July 21 and would be heard by Justice Sameer Jain.

First Published: Jul 18 2025 | 1:19 PM IST

