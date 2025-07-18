Execution of Indian nurse Nimisha Priya in Yemen stayed: Centre tells SC

The Supreme Court was on Friday informed that the execution of Indian nurse Nimisha Priya, who is on death row for murder in Yemen, has been stayed.

Attorney General R Venkataramani, appearing for the Centre, told a bench of Justices Vikram Nath and Sandeep Mehta that "efforts are on" in the matter.

The top law officer said the government wants Priya to come back safely.

"They (government) are taking good care of whatever is possible," the bench observed.

The counsel appearing for the petitioner said they have to first get pardon and then the issue of "blood money" would come.