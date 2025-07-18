Star rating, QR code, origin: Labels on ACs, TVs, fridges to get a revamp

In a major step to help consumers pick genuine and energy-efficient products, new labelling norms are being introduced for appliances such as ACs, refrigerators, washing machines, TVs, ceiling fans, geysers, and solar PV modules, according to a report by The Economic Times.

The labels will soon carry more detailed and user-friendly information, including the product’s energy consumption, brand details, country of origin, star rating, and a QR code for traceability.

The Bureau of Energy Efficiency (BEE), under the Ministry of Power , issued a notification on July 10 for the Bureau of Energy Efficiency (Appliance Labelling) Regulations, 2025. These rules will replace older labelling guidelines for white goods and will also cover several commercial products.

ALSO READ: GST rate rejig: Tractors, ACs may emerge as key beneficiaries, says Nomura Unlike current labels, which are not very informative, the new ones will be more transparent, the report said. The aim is to eliminate misleading claims and push for wider adoption of energy-saving appliances. Retailers will be required to ensure that labels are visible both in stores and on the products. New programme to replace old ACs with energy-efficient alternatives The Ministry of Power, in coordination with the BEE, is developing a new initiative aimed at helping households replace air conditioners (ACs) older than a decade with newer, more energy-efficient alternatives. The proposed programme will likely include financial incentives to encourage the switch to five-star rated ACs, which consume much less electricity.

India has seen a sharp rise in AC sales, jumping from 8.4 million units in 2021–22 to nearly 11 million in 2023–24. This reflects growing demand for cooling, especially as temperatures continue to rise. According to government estimates, buildings in India used nearly 500 terawatt-hours (TWh) of electricity last year, with cooling accounting for around 25 per cent of this. Most ACs over 10 years old are rated below three stars, making them significantly less efficient than current models. BEE states that replacing these with five-star rated units could help households save up to ₹6,300 annually in electricity costs while easing stress on the power grid during peak summer.