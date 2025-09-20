Home / India News / Exercise 'strictest vigilance': MEA warns Indians over fake jobs in Iran

Exercise 'strictest vigilance': MEA warns Indians over fake jobs in Iran

MEA said there have been a number of recent cases of Indians being lured to travel to Iran on false promises of jobs or with assurances that they would be sent further to third countries for jobs

Jobs, Job creation
Indian citizens are therefore advised not to fall prey to such fake job offers | Photo: Shutterstock
Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Sep 20 2025 | 10:17 AM IST
India on Friday cautioned its nationals seeking employment in Iran to exercise "strictest vigilance" in view of recent cases of fake job offers.

The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said there have been a number of recent cases of Indian citizens being lured to travel to Iran on false promises of employment or with assurances that they would be sent further to third countries for jobs.

"Upon reaching Iran, these Indian nationals have been kidnapped by criminal gangs and ransoms have been demanded from their families for securing their release," it said.

"In this context, all Indian citizens are strongly cautioned to exercise the strictest vigilance regarding such employment promises or offers," the MEA said.

"In particular, it may be noted that the government of Iran allows visa-free entry to Indians only for tourism purposes. Any agents promising visa-free entry into Iran for employment or other purposes may well be in connivance with criminal gangs," it added.

Indian citizens are therefore advised not to fall prey to such offers, the MEA said.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics :Ministry of External AffairsjobsIranIndian citizen

First Published: Sep 20 2025 | 10:17 AM IST

