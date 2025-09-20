Chargesheet filed against five over Kochi stadium mishap that injured MLA

Police have filed a charge sheet against five persons in connection with the incident in which Thrikkakara Congress MLA Uma Thomas suffered severe head and spinal injuries after falling from a 15-foot-high gallery at the Jawaharlal Nehru International Stadium here during a dance event in December last year.
The charge sheet names Nigosh Kumar, owner of Mridhanga Vision, Shameer, CEO of the firm; Jineesh P S and Krishnakumar M D, owners of Oscar Events, and stage contractor Benny as accused in the case.
Police said that these people were organisers of the dance event.
According to police, the eventorganised with the aim of entering the Guinness Book of Records with the participation of 12,000 dancerswas promoted by a film actress.
However, she has not been named in the charge sheet as police found her role was limited to promotion and not the organisation or stage arrangements, sources said.
The accused have been charged under Section 110 (attempt to commit culpable homicide) and Section 3(5) (collective criminal act) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita.
Police said the investigation, conducted with the assistance of PWD structural engineers, revealed serious lapses in stage construction and that the safety of the guests had not been ensured, leading to the accident.
The charge sheet was filed in the Ernakulam Judicial First Class Magistrate Court-IX.
Following the incident, Thomas underwent 46 days of hospitalisation.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
