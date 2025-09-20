Chargesheet filed against five over Kochi stadium mishap that injured MLA

Police have filed a charge sheet against five persons in connection with the incident in which Thrikkakara Congress MLA Uma Thomas suffered severe head and spinal injuries after falling from a 15-foot-high gallery at the Jawaharlal Nehru International Stadium here during a dance event in December last year.

The charge sheet names Nigosh Kumar, owner of Mridhanga Vision, Shameer, CEO of the firm; Jineesh P S and Krishnakumar M D, owners of Oscar Events, and stage contractor Benny as accused in the case.

Police said that these people were organisers of the dance event.

According to police, the eventorganised with the aim of entering the Guinness Book of Records with the participation of 12,000 dancerswas promoted by a film actress.