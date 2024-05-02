Drugs, liquor, and cash worth Rs 1,000 crore seized in Rajasthan

Law enforcement agencies have seized around Rs 1,000 crore worth of drugs, liquor, precious metals, and unaccounted cash in Rajasthan since March when the model code of conduct came into effect in the state.

Rajasthan’s Chief Electoral Officer Praveen Gupta said that different agencies - including police, excise, income tax, and narcotics department - were keeping a tight vigil on the transport of illegal items and distribution of money to influence voters in the state.

ALSO READ: 13 held with mephedrone worth Rs 230 cr, after raids in Gujarat, Rajasthan “From March 1 till now, suspicious items and cash worth more than Rs 40 crore each have been seized in 5 districts of Rajasthan,” he said.

The highest seizure of Rs 67.83 crore has been made from Jalore, followed by Jodhpur with Rs 47.04 crore and Churu with Rs 43.08 crore. Seizures have also been made from Ganganagar, Bhilwara, Jaipur, Dungarpur, Dausa and Udaipur, among other places.

According to the reports from agencies, since March 1 this year, about Rs 40 crore unaccounted cash, drugs worth over Rs 177 crore, liquor worth more than Rs 45 crore and over Rs 51 crore of gold and silver and other precious metals have been seized, Gupta said, adding that other materials worth over Rs 667 crore have also been confiscated.

“These investigating and monitoring agencies and departments are keeping a strict vigil throughout the state during the model code of conduct and action is being taken as per the rules on any suspicious case,” he added.

Traders in Rajasthan have expressed displeasure over the seizure of cash and jewellery.

Executive president of Akhil Rajya Trade and Industry Association (ARTIA), a Rajasthan-based trade body, Prem Biyani, said the limit of carrying cash had been fixed at Rs 50,000, which is not practical.

The wedding season was going on till April. In such a situation, along with businessmen, customers are bringing cash and confiscation cannot be justified if the people have valid documents, Biyani said, adding that people should not be harassed in the name of rules.