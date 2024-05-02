Home / India News / Drugs, liquor, and cash worth Rs 1,000 crore seized in Rajasthan

Drugs, liquor, and cash worth Rs 1,000 crore seized in Rajasthan

Traders in Rajasthan have expressed displeasure over the seizure of cash and jewellery

Photo: Bloomberg
Anil Sharma Jaipur
2 min read Last Updated : May 02 2024 | 5:03 PM IST
Follow Us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
Law enforcement agencies have seized around Rs 1,000 crore worth of drugs, liquor, precious metals, and unaccounted cash in Rajasthan since March when the model code of conduct came into effect in the state.

Rajasthan’s Chief Electoral Officer Praveen Gupta said that different agencies - including police, excise, income tax, and narcotics department - were keeping a tight vigil on the transport of illegal items and distribution of money to influence voters in the state.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel


“From March 1 till now, suspicious items and cash worth more than Rs 40 crore each have been seized in 5 districts of Rajasthan,” he said.


The highest seizure of Rs 67.83 crore has been made from Jalore, followed by Jodhpur with Rs 47.04 crore and Churu with Rs 43.08 crore. Seizures have also been made from Ganganagar, Bhilwara, Jaipur, Dungarpur, Dausa and Udaipur, among other places.

According to the reports from agencies, since March 1 this year, about Rs 40 crore unaccounted cash, drugs worth over Rs 177 crore, liquor worth more than Rs 45 crore and over Rs 51 crore of gold and silver and other precious metals have been seized, Gupta said, adding that other materials worth over Rs 667 crore have also been confiscated.

 “These investigating and monitoring agencies and departments are keeping a strict vigil throughout the state during the model code of conduct and action is being taken as per the rules on any suspicious case,” he added.

Traders in Rajasthan have expressed displeasure over the seizure of cash and jewellery.

Executive president of Akhil Rajya Trade and Industry Association (ARTIA), a Rajasthan-based trade body, Prem Biyani, said the limit of carrying cash had been fixed at Rs 50,000, which is not practical.

The wedding season was going on till April. In such a situation, along with businessmen, customers are bringing cash and confiscation cannot be justified if the people have valid documents, Biyani said, adding that people should not be harassed in the name of rules.

Also Read

SC strikes down electoral bonds: Full timeline and scheme explained

SC quashes plea, orders SBI to disclose electoral bond details by Tuesday

Electoral Bond Scheme: Rs 16,518 crore collected till date, Centre told LS

SC strikes down electoral bond scheme as 'unconstitutional', against rights

Electoral bonds: Four financial service firms bought bonds worth Rs 87 cr

HC satisfied with CBI probe in Sandeshkhali, allows NHRC to be party

Lookout notice, arrest warning for Prajwal Revanna in sex harassment row

LG sacks 223 Delhi women's commission staff citing 'rules violations'

Viagra trademark exclusive property of Pfizer, rules Delhi High Court

Former Dy CM Sisodia moves Delhi HC seeking bail in CBI, ED cases

Follow our WhatsApp channel

Topics :rajasthanDrugs banLiquor firmsLok Sabha elections

First Published: May 02 2024 | 4:59 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story