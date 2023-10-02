Dry day today on Gandhi Jayanti: All you need to know about dry days

As the nation remembers Mahatma Gandhi on his birth anniversary, the government also tries to implement the vision of the Father of the Nation. Alcohol prohibition (Dry Day) on Gandhi Jayanti is one such step. On 2 October, all permitted entities, including bars, hotels, liquor shops, wholesale dealers, and even casinos, are prohibited from selling alcohol. The government has followed the policy of dry days for decades now.





What are dry days?

A dry day refers to the prohibition on the sale of alcohol. Since the sale of liquor is a state subject, the laws around prohibition differ across the country. For example, the Delhi government prohibits the sale of alcohol on three national holidays: Republic Day, Gandhi Jayanti, and Independence Day. Apart from this, the capital also lists several other important religious days as dry. According to the Excise Department of the Delhi government, this includes Ram Navami, Guru Ravi Das Jayanti, Holi, etc.

On the other hand, there are states like Gujarat and Bihar that exercise a complete ban on the sale of liquor in their jurisdiction. Haryana, in contrast, is the only state with just one full dry day. The Haryana government allows the sale of liquor after 5 p.m. on Independence Day and Republic Day. However, the state exercises a complete liquor ban on Gandhi Jayanti.

States with a complete prohibition on the sale of alcohol

The sale of alcohol is banned in Gujarat since 1960. Apart from Gujarat, Bihar imposed a total ban on the sale of alcohol in April 2016, and the prohibition continues.

Mizoram also joined the ranks of dry states as the state's government imposed a ban on the sale of alcohol in 2019. Another state in the North East, Nagaland, has also banned alcohol sales since 1989.

Why is a Dry Day observed on Gandhi Jayanti?

Alcohol is prohibited on Gandhi Jayanti to highlight Gandhi's philosophy on liquor. Mahatma Gandhi was opposed to alcohol consumption. He had said, "The drink and the drug evil is in many respects infinitely worse than the evil caused by malaria and the like; for, whilst the latter only injures the body, the former saps both body and soul."

After gaining independence in 1947, the constitution included a prohibition of alcohol in the Directive Principles of State Policy (DPSP). These policies, while not enforceable in a court of law, act as a guideline for the country.