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DU's Ramjas, Miranda House evacuated after bomb threat; no explosives found

On receiving the e-mails, the college administrations informed the police, triggering a swift response from security agencies

Bomb Threat, Delhi Police
As a precautionary measure, they evacuated students and staff from the campuses and cordoned off the premises (Photo:PTI)
Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Apr 06 2026 | 1:47 PM IST
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Multiple agencies rushed to Ramjas and Miranda House colleges of the Delhi University after the institutions received bomb threat e-mails on Monday, police said.

However, they found no suspicious objects in either of the premises.

"Although there was no mention of bomb in the e-mail messages themselves, their subject lines mentioned bomb threats," officials said.

On receiving the e-mails, the college administrations informed the police, triggering a swift response from security agencies.

Bomb disposal teams, dog squads, and other police personnel promptly arrived at the institutions.

As a precautionary measure, they evacuated students and staff from the campuses and cordoned off the premises.

However, even after thorough checks, they found no suspicious objects.

Further investigation is underway, police said.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

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Topics :Delhi UniversityUniversity of DelhiRamjas collegeMiranda HouseBomb scareBomb Threat CallsEmail threat

First Published: Apr 06 2026 | 1:47 PM IST

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