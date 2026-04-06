DU's Ramjas, Miranda House evacuated after bomb threat; no explosives found

Multiple agencies rushed to Ramjas and Miranda House colleges of the Delhi University after the institutions received bomb threat e-mails on Monday, police said.

However, they found no suspicious objects in either of the premises.

"Although there was no mention of bomb in the e-mail messages themselves, their subject lines mentioned bomb threats," officials said.

On receiving the e-mails, the college administrations informed the police, triggering a swift response from security agencies.

Bomb disposal teams, dog squads, and other police personnel promptly arrived at the institutions.

As a precautionary measure, they evacuated students and staff from the campuses and cordoned off the premises.