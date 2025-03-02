NGT seeks presence of Uttarakhand govt over illegal felling of trees

The NGT has asked the member secretary of the Uttarakhand Pollution Control Board (UKPCB) and the state's principal chief conservator of forests to appear before it in a matter regarding illegal felling of 176 trees in Udham Singh Nagar district.

The National Green Tribunal (NGT) was hearing a petition on the unauthorised felling of trees during the development of a residential colony by private persons in the district's Chandpur village.

In its order dated February 24, a bench of judicial member Justice Arun Kumar Tyagi and expert member A Senthil Vel said that according to a report submitted by a joint committee that was set up earlier, 176 trees were felled illegally and environmental compensation had to be recovered for it.

The committee comprised the district magistrate, the Dehradun regional office of the Union Ministry of Environment Forest and Climate Change, and the UKPCB.

Taking note of the report, the tribunal sought a response from the Uttarakhand chief secretary and others.

"We also consider the personal appearance of the member secretary, UKPCB and principal chief conservator of forests (PCCF) before this tribunal physically or through video-conferencing on the next date of hearing to be essential for assisting this tribunal in just and proper adjudication of the questions involved in the case.

"Accordingly, they are directed to remain present before this tribunal with the relevant record," the green body said.

The NGT posted the matter for further hearing on April 7.