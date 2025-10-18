Home / India News / Durgapur rape survivor discharged from hospital under police protection

Durgapur rape survivor discharged from hospital under police protection

According to a health bulletin issued by the hospital, the decision to discharge the 23-year-old woman was taken after a comprehensive medical evaluation by a team of doctors

Rape, gang-rape
The survivor was shifted to the college guest house, where local police were providing security, a senior police officer said. (Representative photo: ANI)
Press Trust of India Kolkata
2 min read Last Updated : Oct 18 2025 | 5:49 PM IST
Google
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

A second-year student of a private medical college in West Bengal's Durgapur, who was allegedly gang-raped on October 10, was discharged from the hospital on Saturday after improvement in her health condition, officials said.

According to a health bulletin issued by the hospital, the decision to discharge the 23-year-old woman was taken after a comprehensive medical evaluation by a team of doctors.

"Our multi-specialty medical board has taken meticulous care of her physical and mental well-being. Following a comprehensive review by our team of expert doctors, she was deemed fit for discharge. This assessment was duly discussed with her parents, and she was safely discharged from the hospital today," the statement said.

The survivor was shifted to the college guest house, where local police were providing security, a senior police officer said.

The officer, speaking to PTI, said the police would seek test identification (TI) parade of the accused on October 22, the next date of hearing on the case.

The woman's father, who was in Durgapur for around one week, returned to his home state Odisha on Friday.

The woman was allegedly gang-raped by a few persons when she went out with a male friend, a student of the same institution, to have dinner on the evening of October 10. Six people, including the survivor's classmate, have been arrested so far.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
*Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%
*Complimentary New York Times access for the 2nd year will be given after 12 months

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Heavy rain lashes Kerala, Mullaperiyar dam shutters opened to release water

Won't ally with BJP for restoration of statehood to J&K: CM Abdullah

Dhanteras 2025: Festive trade likely to cross ₹1 trillion, says CAIT

Statehood of J&K to be restored at appropriate time, says Amit Shah

CM Stalin accuses BJP govt of bias, says people have numerous questions

Topics :India NewsGang rapeWest BengalPolice

First Published: Oct 18 2025 | 5:49 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story