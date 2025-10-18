Durgapur rape survivor discharged from hospital under police protection

A second-year student of a private medical college in West Bengal's Durgapur, who was allegedly gang-raped on October 10, was discharged from the hospital on Saturday after improvement in her health condition, officials said.

According to a health bulletin issued by the hospital, the decision to discharge the 23-year-old woman was taken after a comprehensive medical evaluation by a team of doctors.

"Our multi-specialty medical board has taken meticulous care of her physical and mental well-being. Following a comprehensive review by our team of expert doctors, she was deemed fit for discharge. This assessment was duly discussed with her parents, and she was safely discharged from the hospital today," the statement said.