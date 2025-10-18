Home / India News / Heavy rain lashes Kerala, Mullaperiyar dam shutters opened to release water

Heavy rain lashes Kerala, Mullaperiyar dam shutters opened to release water

According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), light to moderate rainfall or thundershowers are likely across the state over the next seven days

Rain, Rainfall, monsoon, Mumbai Rains
The weather agency issued an orange alert in Pathanamthitta, Idukki, and Kottayam districts on Saturday. (Photo: PTI)
Press Trust of India Thiruvananthapuram
3 min read Last Updated : Oct 18 2025 | 4:42 PM IST
Google
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Heavy rains lashed several parts of Kerala on Saturday, causing inundation of low-lying areas and a rise in water level in reservoirs, including Mullaperiyar dam in Idukki, prompting authorities to raise its shutters to release excess water.

According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), light to moderate rainfall or thundershowers are likely across the state over the next seven days.

The weather agency issued an orange alert in Pathanamthitta, Idukki, and Kottayam districts on Saturday.

A similar alert was issued for Kasaragod, Kannur, Kozhikode, and Malappuram districts on Sunday.

An orange alert indicates "very heavy rainfall" ranging between 11 and 20 cm in 24 hours.

On Friday night, heavy rain in Idukki district triggered flooding in Kumily, Nedumkanadam and Kattappana, where water entered several houses and residents were evacuated overnight, officials said.

Around 45 families were shifted to safe places on Saturday, authorities said.

A parked van was washed away at Nedumkandam as the water level rose in the Kootar River, according to television visuals.

Also, high-range areas of Pathanamthitta, Ernakulam, and Kozhikode districts witnessed heavy rainfall, resulting in flooding of roads.

IMD said that isolated heavy rainfall is expected in the state between October 18 and 24, with the possibility of very heavy rainfall at isolated places on October 18 and 19.

Thunderstorms accompanied by lightning and wind speeds of 3040 kmph are likely during the next five days, the IMD said.

An IMD statement said a low-pressure area that had formed over the southeast Arabian Sea and adjoining Lakshadweep region, near the KeralaKarnataka coast, has intensified into a well-marked low-pressure area.

It is likely to move west-northwestwards and strengthen into a depression within the next 36 hours.

Similarly, a cyclonic circulation persists over the Mannar Strait region, while another lies over the south Andaman Sea and adjoining southeast Bay of Bengal. "Under its influence, a low-pressure area is likely to form over the southeast Bay of Bengal around October 21," the IMD said.

It also warned fishermen along the coasts of Kerala, Lakshadweep, and Karnataka to avoid venturing into the sea till October 22, as strong winds of 3545 kmph, gusting up to 55 kmph, are likely over the coastal region.

Following continuous heavy rains, water levels in various dams across Idukki have risen, prompting authorities to release water, the district administration said.

The Tamil Nadu Water Resources Department, which manages the Mullaperiyar dam in Idukki, issued an alert. All 13 shutters of the dam were opened by 1 pm, releasing 7,163 cusecs of water.

The water level recorded at the dam at that time was 138.80 feet, above the permissible limit of 137 feet.

As a precautionary measure against rising water levels, the shutters of the Kallarkutty dam were also raised, releasing around 500 cusecs of water.

In addition, four shutters of the Kallar dam were raised by 60 cm on Saturday morning, releasing 1,063 cusecs of water.

Authorities have alerted people living along the banks of the Kallar and Chinnar rivers about possible flooding.

Four shutters of the Malankara diversion dam also remain open.

The inflow to the dam depends on the water released after power generation at the Kerala State Electricity Board's Moolamattom plant.

The water level at the Idukki reservoir, the largest dam in the state, stood at 2,381.92 feet at 7 am on Saturday, with a live storage of 75.80 per cent, officials said.

All the shutters of the dam remain closed.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
*Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%
*Complimentary New York Times access for the 2nd year will be given after 12 months

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Won't ally with BJP for restoration of statehood to J&K: CM Abdullah

Dhanteras 2025: Festive trade likely to cross ₹1 trillion, says CAIT

Statehood of J&K to be restored at appropriate time, says Amit Shah

CM Stalin accuses BJP govt of bias, says people have numerous questions

Aurangabad railway station officially renamed Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

Topics :Kerala rainsRainfallIMDweather forecast

First Published: Oct 18 2025 | 4:42 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story