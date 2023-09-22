Home / India News / EAM Jaishankar, Japanese counterpart discuss ways to bolster strategic ties

EAM Jaishankar, Japanese counterpart discuss ways to bolster strategic ties

Kamikawa, a 70-year-old veteran lawmaker, succeeded Yoshimasa Hayashi as Japanese foreign minister in a Cabinet reshuffle earlier this month

Press Trust of India New York

1 min read Last Updated : Sep 22 2023 | 8:08 PM IST
Follow Us
LinkedIN IconTwitter Icon

Listen to This Article

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Friday met his Japanese counterpart Yoko Kamikawa here for the first time and exchanged views on the Special Strategic and Global Partnership between India and Japan and ways to further enhance bilateral ties.

Kamikawa, a 70-year-old veteran lawmaker, succeeded Yoshimasa Hayashi as Japanese foreign minister in a Cabinet reshuffle earlier this month.

"Delighted to meet Foreign Minister of Japan Yoko Kamikawa at #UNGA78," Jaishankar wrote on X.

"Exchanged perspectives on our Special Strategic and Global Partnership. Discussed our regional, multilateral and global cooperation and taking them forward," he posted.

Earlier, Jaishankar had a warm discussion with Quad colleagues to start his participation at the 78th session of the United Nations General Assembly.

"Welcomed Japanese FM Yoko Kamikawa to the meeting. Discussed defending the rules-based international order in the Indo-Pacific and delivering on Quad commitments.

Always value our collective contribution to doing global good," he posted on X.

Quad - comprising Japan, India, Australia and the United States - is a grouping of countries driven by shared interests and values and interested in strengthening a rules-based order in the strategically important Indo-Pacific region.

Also Read

Global south a victim of several challenges, impacting lives: Jaishankar

We will soon embark on Passport Seva Programme Version 2.0: Jaishankar

Jaishankar's 4-nation visit to Central and Latin America begins today

External Affairs Minister Jaishankar on four-nation visit from Apr 21 to 29

S Jaishankar reaches Guyana on 3-day visit, receives warm welcome

Mumbai airport to shut runways on October 17 for maintenance work

World Cup winners to get $4 million, runners-up to recieve $2 million: ICC

78th UN General Assembly: EAM S Jaishankar begins nine-day US visit

Rajasthan revenue minister booked for allegedly grabbing mine in Bhilwara

Rajasthan Foundation posts helpline numbers for state residents in Canada

Topics :External Affairs MinistryS JaishankarJapan

First Published: Sep 22 2023 | 8:08 PM IST

Explore News

Companies News

Apple outpaces Samsung to become largest smartphone exporter from India

Apple's iPhone 15 goes on sale today, long queues outside Mumbai store

Election News

Telangana IT Minister K T Rama Rao accuses PM Modi of misleading youth

Court rejects Ashok Gehlot's acquittal plea in defamation case by Shekhawat

India News

Parliament special session: Rajya Sabha passes women's reservation Bill

Parliament special session LIVE: LS logged 132% productivity, says Om Birla

Economy News

Discussion underway to ease FDI norms in space sector, says official

India unlikely to export sugar in 2023-2024, says ED&F Man Commodities

Next Story