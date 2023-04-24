Home / India News / EAM Jaishankar visits Indian infra company's road project site in Guyana

Ashoka Buildcon in a statement said Jaishankar during his visit interacted with the workers and the senior staff including those of the company

New Delhi
Last Updated : Apr 24 2023 | 6:15 PM IST
External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar, who is on his first official trip to Guyana, visited the site of the ongoing East Bank-East Coast Road Linkage project along with Guyana's minister of public works Deodat Indar.

Indian infrastructure company Ashoka Buildcon Limited is developing the East Bank-East Coast Road Linkage Project.

Ashoka Buildcon in a statement said Jaishankar during his visit interacted with the workers and the senior staff including those of the company.

"Delivered by India is a growing global infra reality. Paid a site visit to the East Bank-East Coast Road Linkage Project along with Minister of Public Works Deodat Indar.

"Interacted with workers and senior staff. Impressed by their enthusiasm," he said in a tweet.

East Bank-East Coast Road Linkage project is located in Georgetown, which is the capital of Guyana, in South America.

According to the company statement, the new road link will serve as a corridor for communities on the East Bank.

It will also provide a bypass from the city, where most traffic flows daily, resulting in massive congestion and major delays.

First Published: Apr 24 2023 | 6:15 PM IST

