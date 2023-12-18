LOP Ranjan, 32 Oppn MPs suspended from LS on protests over security breach

Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla
on Monday suspended 33 members of Parliament (MP)s of the Opposition for the remainder of the Winter Session. The action was taken as the MPs protested inside the House, demanding a statement from Union Home Minister Amit Shah
on the Lok Sabha security breach.
Here is a list of MPs who were also suspended on Monday:
1. Kalyan Banerjee - TMC
2. A. Raja - DMK
3. Dayanidhi Maran - DMK
4. Aparupa Poddar - TMC
5. Prasun Banerjee - TMC
6. E. T. Mohammed Basheer - IUML
7. Ganesan Selvam - DMK
8. C. N. Annadurai - DMK
9. Adhir Ranjan Choudhary - INC
10. T. Sumathy - DMK
11. Kani K. Navas - IUML
12. Kalanidhi Veeraswamy - DMK
13. N. K. Premachandran - RSP
14. Sougata Ray - TMC
15. Satabdi Roy - TMC
16. Asit Kumar Mal - TMC
17. Kaushalendra Kumar - JDU
18. Anto Antony - INC
19. S. S. Palanimanickam - DMK
20. Pratima Mondal - TMC
21. Kakoli Ghosh - TMC
22. K Muraleedharan - INC
23. Sunil Mondal - TMC
24. Ramalingam Sellaperumal - DMK
25. Kodikunnel Suresh - INC
26. Amar Singh - INC
27. Rajmohan Unnithan - INC
28. Su. Thirunavukkarasar - INC
29. T. R. Baalu - DMK
30. Gaurav Gogoi - INC
31. Vijaykumar Vasanth - INC
32. Dr. K. Jayakumar - INC
33. Abdul Khaleque - INC
The fresh action comes only days after 13 MPs, including nine from the Congress, were suspended for displaying placards and unruly behaviour.
A united Opposition has been demanding statements from Prime Minister Narendra Modi
and Amit Shah since Wednesday last week, prompting successive adjournments.
In an interview on Saturday, Prime Minister Modi stated that an investigation into the incident, rather than a debate in Parliament, was required.
In response to his remark, the Congress accused him of avoiding a debate on the subject as the BJP wanted to protect its MP Pratap Simha, whose office issued entry cards to the two intruders who caused a commotion inside the Lok Sabha.
"The Prime Minister has finally broken his silence on the extraordinary events in the Lok Sabha on December 13th. He says a probe is needed and not debate and that such a probe is on. All that INDIA parties are asking for and will continue to press for is a statement by the Home Minister on what happened on December 13th and how exactly it happened," Congress general secretary Jairam Ramesh said in a post on X (formerly Twitter).
The Prime Minister has finally broken his silence on the extraordinary events in the Lok Sabha on December 13th. — Jairam Ramesh (@Jairam_Ramesh) December 17, 2023
He says probe is needed and not debate and that such a probe is on.
All that INDIA parties are asking for and will continue to press for is a statement by the Home…
"The PM is running away from a debate for a very simple reason. Questions will be raised on the role of the Mysuru BJP MP Pratap Simha in facilitating the entry of the intruders into the Lok Sabha on December 13th," he added.
Two men had jumped into the chamber of the House from the visitors' gallery and caused commotion with their smoke canisters. The members of the Parliament later overpowered them. So far, Delhi Police have arrested six persons — Sagar Sharma, Manoranjan D, Amol Shinde, Neelam Devi, Lalit Jha and Mahesh Kumawat — for their alleged involvement in the Parliament security breach case. They have been booked under the stringent Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act.
