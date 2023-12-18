LOP Ranjan, 32 Oppn MPs suspended from LS on protests over security breach





Here is a list of MPs who were also suspended on Monday:

1. Kalyan Banerjee - TMC 2. A. Raja - DMK 3. Dayanidhi Maran - DMK 4. Aparupa Poddar - TMC 5. Prasun Banerjee - TMC 6. E. T. Mohammed Basheer - IUML 7. Ganesan Selvam - DMK 8. C. N. Annadurai - DMK 9. Adhir Ranjan Choudhary - INC 10. T. Sumathy - DMK 11. Kani K. Navas - IUML 12. Kalanidhi Veeraswamy - DMK 13. N. K. Premachandran - RSP 14. Sougata Ray - TMC 15. Satabdi Roy - TMC 16. Asit Kumar Mal - TMC 17. Kaushalendra Kumar - JDU 18. Anto Antony - INC 19. S. S. Palanimanickam - DMK 20. Pratima Mondal - TMC 21. Kakoli Ghosh - TMC 22. K Muraleedharan - INC 23. Sunil Mondal - TMC 24. Ramalingam Sellaperumal - DMK 25. Kodikunnel Suresh - INC 26. Amar Singh - INC 27. Rajmohan Unnithan - INC 28. Su. Thirunavukkarasar - INC 29. T. R. Baalu - DMK 30. Gaurav Gogoi - INC 31. Vijaykumar Vasanth - INC 32. Dr. K. Jayakumar - INC 33. Abdul Khaleque - INC Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla on Monday suspended 33 members of Parliament (MP)s of the Opposition for the remainder of the Winter Session. The action was taken as the MPs protested inside the House, demanding a statement from Union Home Minister Amit Shah on the Lok Sabha security breach.Here is a list of MPs who were also suspended on Monday:

The fresh action comes only days after 13 MPs, including nine from the Congress, were suspended for displaying placards and unruly behaviour.

A united Opposition has been demanding statements from Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Amit Shah since Wednesday last week, prompting successive adjournments.

In an interview on Saturday, Prime Minister Modi stated that an investigation into the incident, rather than a debate in Parliament, was required.



In response to his remark, the Congress accused him of avoiding a debate on the subject as the BJP wanted to protect its MP Pratap Simha, whose office issued entry cards to the two intruders who caused a commotion inside the Lok Sabha.

"The Prime Minister has finally broken his silence on the extraordinary events in the Lok Sabha on December 13th. He says a probe is needed and not debate and that such a probe is on. All that INDIA parties are asking for and will continue to press for is a statement by the Home Minister on what happened on December 13th and how exactly it happened," Congress general secretary Jairam Ramesh said in a post on X (formerly Twitter).



"The PM is running away from a debate for a very simple reason. Questions will be raised on the role of the Mysuru BJP MP Pratap Simha in facilitating the entry of the intruders into the Lok Sabha on December 13th," he added.





ALSO READ: PM should speak in Parliament on security breach issue: Adhir Chowdhury Two men had jumped into the chamber of the House from the visitors' gallery and caused commotion with their smoke canisters. The members of the Parliament later overpowered them. So far, Delhi Police have arrested six persons — Sagar Sharma, Manoranjan D, Amol Shinde, Neelam Devi, Lalit Jha and Mahesh Kumawat — for their alleged involvement in the Parliament security breach case. They have been booked under the stringent Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act.

