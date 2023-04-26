Ease of Moving Index: Here is how people commute in various Indian cities



According to the Ease of Moving Index (EoMI) Report 2022, released by Ola Mobility Institute (OMI), Pune also has the most inclusive mobility system in the country. The report added that Vijaywada has the most well-lit roads in the country. Commuters in Jabalpur spend the lowest on mobility in India. When it comes to the travel ecosystem, Maharashtra's Pune and Pimpri-Chinchwad are the best cities in India, a report released on Tuesday showed. They are followed by Mumbai and Coimbatore.



Delhi, however, has a tremendous opportunity to improve its pedestrian, cycling and overall road safety infrastructure, it said. Agartala has the best walking infrastructure, but overall the condition of footpaths in the country has deteriorated in the last four years. Kolkata and Delhi have the worst footpaths in India, the report added.



Interestingly, the usage of public transport by women and trans/non-binary gender is the highest in Punjab's Ludhiana. Delhi has seen the highest fall in reliance on public transport in the country. It is followed by Kolkata. However, in other major cities, people are getting more comfortable with public transport. Kanpur emerged as the safest city for public transport.



The report further stated that Chandigarh has the highest ease of parking at major transit hubs. 44 per cent people in the city are able to reach office within 10 minutes of travel. In Kohima, everyone owns a bicycle. Nagpur scored the highest in terms of efficient and dependable mobility. The report said that over 70 per cent of people can reach their workplace within 30 minutes in the city. In Bengaluru, though the public transport reliability is still low, it has increased by around 30 per cent between 2018 and 2022.



Assam's Guwahati was the safest for commuters as it reported the lowest cases of petty crimes in public transport like pickpocketing. In terms of the willingness to adopt electric vehicles for transportation, Ahmedabad scored the highest. Aizawl scored the highest on clean mobility.

The report was based on a survey incorporating responses from over 50,000 citizens.