East Delhi, northeast Delhi largely impacted by floods: Bharadwaj

Press Trust of India New Delhi
Bharadwaj said east Delhi and northeast Delhi have largely been impacted due to the floods

2 min read Last Updated : Jul 17 2023 | 12:47 PM IST
All Delhi government departments have been instructed to constantly monitor the situation in the aftermath of flooding in the national capital, city Health Minister Saurabh Bharadwaj said on Monday.

Interacting with reporters during his visit to a Delhi government hospital here, he also said that cases of conjunctivitis and skin allergy are mostly being reported from relief camps set up in the wake of flooding in various parts of Delhi.

Bharadwaj said east Delhi and northeast Delhi have largely been impacted due to the floods.

"After flooding, there is a fear of cases of vector-borne disease like dengue, chikungunya and malaria rising. But that trend is not being seen at the moment. Cases of conjunctivitis and skin allergy are mostly being reported from relief camps," he told reporters.

Asked about the slight rise in water levels of the Yamuna in Delhi, Bharadwaj said, there have been rains in parts of north India in the last two days and now drains are discharging into the river, so its level has gone up a bit.

The water level of the Yamuna in Delhi rose slightly to 205.58 metres on Monday morning from 205.52 metres the night before.

"We have asked for data on Hathnikund Barrage," he added.

The river has been in spate for the last one week, swelling to 207.71 metres on Wednesday, breaching its all-time record of 207.49 metres set in 1978, inundating several key areas in Delhi, after submerging the flood plains.

After breaching the 45-year record, water levels in the Yamuna in Delhi has come down to 207.98 metres at 11 pm on Friday, from 208.66 metres by 7 pm on Thursday, three metres above the danger mark of 205.33 metres.

First Published: Jul 17 2023 | 12:47 PM IST

