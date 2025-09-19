Home / India News / EC de-lists 474 more registered unrecognised parties for flouting norms

EC de-lists 474 more registered unrecognised parties for flouting norms

election commission of india
Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Sep 19 2025 | 4:22 PM IST
The Election Commission (EC) on Friday said it has de-listed 474 more registered unrecognised political parties for flouting norms, including not contesting elections in the last six years.

In the first phase of the exercise, the EC de-listed 334 registered unrecognised political parties (RUPPs) on August 9.

"In continuation, in the second phase, ECI delisted 474 RUPPs on September 18, based on non-contestation in elections conducted by ECI continuously for 6 years. Thus, 808 RUPPs have been delisted in the last 2 months," it said.

Till recently, there were 2,520 RUPPs. After the de-listing exercise, 2,046 RUPPs remain.

Besides, there are six recognised national parties and 67 state parties.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Sep 19 2025 | 4:22 PM IST

