The Election Commission of India (ECI) has introduced a new, technology-based system to provide real-time updates on approximate voter turnout trends, aimed at reducing the delays associated with the earlier manual reporting process.

In a press statement, the poll body emphasised that the move aligns with the Commission’s commitment to timely public communication — a priority frequently highlighted by Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar.

Under Rule 49S of the Conduct of Elections Rules, 1961, Presiding Officers (PROs) are still required to submit Form 17C, which contains the account of votes recorded, to the polling agents nominated by candidates at the close of polling.

“While this legal requirement remains unchanged, the process of updating the VTR app, which had evolved as a facilitative, non-statutory mechanism to keep the public informed of the approximate voter turnout percentage trends, is being streamlined to ensure faster updation,” the Election Commission said. ECINET app to reduce time lag Under the new system, each Presiding Officer at every polling station will enter voter turnout data into the new ECINET app every two hours on polling day. This change is expected to cut the time lag significantly, allowing data to be aggregated automatically at the constituency level. The approximate voting percentage trends will continue to be published at two-hour intervals, as before. Voter turnout data will now be entered into ECINET by the PROs immediately after the close of poll, before they leave the polling station. This will help ensure that the approximate percentage of votes polled is available on the updated VTR app at the constituency level right after polls close, subject to network connectivity.

“Where mobile networks are unavailable, entries can be made offline and synced once connectivity is restored. This updated VTR app will become an integral part of ECINET before the Bihar elections,” the poll body mentioned. Use of the new ECINET app * PROs will now enter voter turnout data directly into the ECINET app every two hours on polling day. * This data will be automatically aggregated at the constituency level and published every two hours. * PROs must enter final turnout data into ECINET immediately after polls close, before leaving the station. * ECINET allows offline data entry in areas with no network, which syncs once connectivity returns.