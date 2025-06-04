Home / India News / 'Stars attainable', says Shubhanshu Shukla as Ax-4 liftoff set for June 10

Group Captain Shubhanshu Shukla will fly to the International Space Station on June 10 as part of Axiom-4 mission, conducting seven Indian experiments in microgravity

Tibor Kapu of Hungary, Isro astronaut Shubhanshu Shukla, Mission Commander Peggy Whitson, and ESA astronaut Sławosz Uznanski-Wisniewski of Poland
Group Captain Shubhanshu Shukla will soon join the ranks of spacefarers as part of the Axiom-4 mission to the International Space Station (ISS). Alongside three international crewmates, Shukla is scheduled to lift off on June 10 at 5.52 pm IST — a two-day delay from the initial June 8 target. Axiom Space confirmed the revised schedule on Tuesday, citing no specific reason for the postponement. The launch will take place from Kennedy Space Center’s Launch Complex in Florida. 
Ahead of the mission, Shukla delivered an inspiring message, saying, “Even stars are attainable”. Reflecting on his training experience, he said, “The last few months have been nothing short of extraordinary — of discovery and unshakable resolve. From diverse systems to advanced platforms, across continents and cultures. This training has been intense but deeply rewarding.”
 

Bridging Earth and orbit

Shukla will conduct seven experiments designed by Indian research institutions, which includes stem cell cultures and the behaviour of crop seeds in microgravity. “These experiments will pave the way for India’s progress in microgravity science,” Shukla said. “I am proud to be the bridge between Earth and orbit for this pioneering research.” 
In a nod to India’s artistic heritage, Shukla will carry artefacts crafted by students at the National Institute of Design. “I will carry them with deep pride,” he said.  
Commander Peggy Whitson, leading the Ax-4 mission, praised the crew’s dedication and highlighted the cultural diversity they bring to space. She introduced their zero-gravity indicator — a swan named Joy — symbolising “Wisdom in India”, “Resilience in Poland”, and “Grace in Hungary”. 
Shukla paid tribute to Wing Commander (retd) Rakesh Sharma, India’s first astronaut, calling him a mentor and inspiration. “I am carrying something to honour him, but I cannot reveal it yet — I haven’t told him, and I want that to be a surprise,” Shukla shared. His payload will also include Indian treats like mango nectar, moong dal halwa, and carrot halwa.
   

Axiom-4 mission

The Ax-4 mission is set to conduct around 60 scientific studies and activities representing 31 countries during its 14-day stay on the ISS. According to news agency PTI, India’s experiments will include studying the sprouting of fenugreek (methi) and green gram (moong) in microgravity — an initiative led by Isro. 
As the mission’s pilot, Shukla is poised to make history as the first Indian to visit the ISS and only the second Indian in space, following Rakesh Sharma’s historic 1984 flight. His fellow crew members include Commander Peggy Whitson, a senior Nasa astronaut, and mission specialists Slawosz Uznanski-Wisniewski from Poland and Tibor Kapu from Hungary, both representing their countries’ inaugural trips to the ISS.
 

Final preparations

Since May 25, the crew has been in a mandatory two-week pre-launch quarantine at Kennedy Space Centre. Known as “health stabilisation”, this protocol ensures that astronauts remain free from infectious diseases that could compromise the mission or the health of the ISS crew. Strict hygiene measures, daily health checks, and restricted contact with outsiders are all part of this standard process to safeguard the success of the mission.

First Published: Jun 04 2025 | 9:56 AM IST

