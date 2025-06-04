'Stars attainable', says Shubhanshu Shukla as Ax-4 liftoff set for June 10

Group Captain Shubhanshu Shukla will soon join the ranks of spacefarers as part of the Axiom-4 mission to the International Space Station (ISS). Alongside three international crewmates, Shukla is scheduled to lift off on June 10 at 5.52 pm IST — a two-day delay from the initial June 8 target. Axiom Space confirmed the revised schedule on Tuesday, citing no specific reason for the postponement. The launch will take place from Kennedy Space Center’s Launch Complex in Florida.

Ahead of the mission, Shukla delivered an inspiring message, saying, “Even stars are attainable”. Reflecting on his training experience, he said, “The last few months have been nothing short of extraordinary — of discovery and unshakable resolve. From diverse systems to advanced platforms, across continents and cultures. This training has been intense but deeply rewarding.”

Bridging Earth and orbit Shukla will conduct seven experiments designed by Indian research institutions, which includes stem cell cultures and the behaviour of crop seeds in microgravity. “These experiments will pave the way for India’s progress in microgravity science,” Shukla said. “I am proud to be the bridge between Earth and orbit for this pioneering research.” In a nod to India’s artistic heritage, Shukla will carry artefacts crafted by students at the National Institute of Design. “I will carry them with deep pride,” he said. Commander Peggy Whitson, leading the Ax-4 mission, praised the crew’s dedication and highlighted the cultural diversity they bring to space. She introduced their zero-gravity indicator — a swan named Joy — symbolising “Wisdom in India”, “Resilience in Poland”, and “Grace in Hungary”.

Shukla paid tribute to Wing Commander (retd) Rakesh Sharma, India's first astronaut, calling him a mentor and inspiration. "I am carrying something to honour him, but I cannot reveal it yet — I haven't told him, and I want that to be a surprise," Shukla shared. His payload will also include Indian treats like mango nectar, moong dal halwa, and carrot halwa. Axiom-4 mission The Ax-4 mission is set to conduct around 60 scientific studies and activities representing 31 countries during its 14-day stay on the ISS. According to news agency PTI, India's experiments will include studying the sprouting of fenugreek (methi) and green gram (moong) in microgravity — an initiative led by Isro.