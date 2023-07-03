

According to the statement issued by ECI on June 3, the step was taken by the commission for two primary reasons. This includes combating the difficulties involved in physically filing reports and ensuring that reports are filed in a timely fashion, following a standardised format. The Election Commission of India (ECI) has announced that parties can now file their accounts using an online portal for contribution reports, audited annual reports, and election expenditure statements.



According to the Representation of People’s Act, 1951, political parties in India must submit these reports following the guidelines issued by the commission, which are revised every few years. The commission also announced that a manual will be provided as well as training sessions on how to access and operate the web portal will be organized for parties.



Furthermore, the letter stressed as political parties shared a pivotal position it was crucial that they adhered “to the principles of democratic functioning and transparency in electoral processes, particularly financial disclosure.” ECI sent out a letter to all parties informing them of this facility. It stated that online availability of the data would “enhance the level of compliance and transparency.”

The statement also added that should the party opt out of filing its financial accounts online, they would have to provide their reasons in writing to the commission but may be allowed to continue filing hard copies of accounts.