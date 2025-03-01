Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / India News / Delhi court allows case withdrawal against Shehla Rashid for tweets on Army

Delhi court allows case withdrawal against Shehla Rashid for tweets on Army

Chief Metropolitan Magistrate Anuj Kumar Singh passed the order on February 27 on an application moved by the prosecution, which claimed that Delhi LG has withdrawn his sanction to prosecute Shora

Shehla Rashid
Shora's tweets dated August 18, 2019 had allegedly accused the Army of entering houses and "torturing" locals in Kashmir. | File Photo: PTI
Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Mar 01 2025 | 6:01 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

A court here has allowed Delhi Police to withdraw a case against former JNUSU vice president Shehla Rashid Shora for her tweets on the Army, police sources said.

Chief Metropolitan Magistrate Anuj Kumar Singh passed the order on February 27 on an application moved by the prosecution, which claimed that Delhi Lieutenant Governor V K Saxena has withdrawn his sanction to prosecute Shora.

According to the application, the LG order came on the recommendation of a Screening Committee.

"Lt. Governor, Delhi, has approved the recommendation of the Screening Committee...," the application said.

The LG granted the approval on December 23, 2024.

The former Jawaharlal Nehru University Students' Union (JNUSU) leader was accused of promoting enmity between different groups and indulging in acts prejudicial to maintenance of harmony through her tweets, they said.

Also Read

Court directs ED to supply papers in excise policy case against Kejriwal

Land-for-jobs scam: Delhi court summons Lalu Prasad, his family members

Delhi court grants bail to man accused in Rs 329 cr money laundering case

'Land-for-jobs' case against Lalu: Delhi court to take cognisance on Feb 25

Court convicts ex-MLA Kishore Samrite for threatening to blow up Parliament

Shora's tweets dated August 18, 2019 had allegedly accused the Army of entering houses and "torturing" locals in Kashmir.

The allegations were rejected by the Army as baseless.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Bird flu: K'taka administration carries out mass culling in three districts

LIVE News: Tamil Nadu House in Delhi receives hoax bomb threat, says DFS

T'gana tunnel collapse: 4 trapped persons located, says state minister Rao

Article 136 misuse hurting arbitration, need to have domain experts: V-P

Delhi petrol pumps to deny fuel to vehicles older than 15 yrs from April 1

Topics :Delhi courtDelhi PoliceShehla Rashid

First Published: Mar 01 2025 | 6:01 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story