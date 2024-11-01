Economist Bibek Debroy passes away, leaders reflect on his life and legacy

Bibek Debroy, the eminent economist, author, and chairman of the Prime Minister’s Economic Advisory Council, passed away on November 1, 2024, at the age of 69. Known for his prolific work across economics, culture, and history, Debroy’s death has drawn condolences and tributes from across India, including heartfelt messages from Prime Minister Narendra Modi , President Droupadi Murmu, and several prominent leaders.

Prime Minister remembers Debroy’s legacy

Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed deep sorrow over Debroy’s passing, describing him as a “towering scholar”. He highlighted Debroy’s influence on India’s intellectual landscape, noting his work extended beyond policy into translating ancient texts, making them accessible to young audiences.

“Dr Bibek Debroy Ji was a towering scholar, well-versed in diverse domains like economics, history, culture, politics, spirituality, and more. Through his works, he left an indelible mark on India’s intellectual landscape,” PM Modi wrote.

“Beyond his contributions to public policy, he enjoyed working on our ancient texts, making them accessible to the youth,” PM Modi mentioned.

President Murmu honours a ‘public intellectual’

President Droupadi Murmu honoured Debroy as an “eminent public intellectual” who enriched India’s policy, culture, and knowledge through his diverse contributions.

“In the demise of Dr Bibek Debroy, the country has lost an eminent public intellectual who enriched diverse fields, from policy making to translating our great scriptures. His understanding of India’s social, cultural and economic landscape was exceptional,” she said. Murmu also extended condolences to Debroy’s family, friends, and admirers.

Finance Minister Sitharaman: ‘He had so much more to give’

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman paid tribute, reflecting on Debroy’s role in policy and his passion for ancient texts and Sanskrit translations.

“It is with profound grief that I condole the demise of Shri Bibek Debroy. As Chairman of the PM’s Economic Advisory Council, he profusely participated in policymaking. His interests, inter alia, were — ancient texts, Vedic and classical Sanskrit, Devi, Railways,” she wrote.

“Bibek, you had so much more to do and to complete — for all our sake!” she mentioned.

Home Minister Amit Shah: ‘A scholar with unparalleled versatility’

Home Minister Amit Shah called Debroy’s contributions to Bharat’s development “prolific”, emphasising his intellectual versatility across economics, history, and philosophy.

“Deeply pained by the demise of Bibek Debroy Ji, Chairman of the Economic Advisory Council to the PM. Debroy Ji was a scholar with unparalleled versatility who made prolific contributions to the fields of economics, history, and philosophy,” Shah wrote.

Dharmendra Pradhan traces Debroy’s legacy in economics, academia

Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan lauded Debroy’s work, noting his guidance on economic issues and contributions to literature. “Deeply saddened by the passing of Dr Bibek Debroy. He was a distinguished economist, prolific author, and excellent academician,” Pradhan said.

“His columns enriched millions. Dr Debroy leaves behind a lasting legacy in the world of economics, academia, and literature,” he said.

Jairam Ramesh calls him ‘a fine theoretical and empirical economist’

Congress leader Jairam Ramesh recognised Debroy’s clarity in communicating complex issues, calling him “thought-provoking” and “unusually wide-ranging” in his interests.

“A man of unusually wide-ranging interests, Bibek Debroy was first and foremost a fine theoretical and empirical economist. His skill for lucid exposition made complex economic issues accessible,” said Ramesh, appreciating Debroy’s contributions to public discourse.

West Bengal CM remembers ‘a brilliant son of Bengal’

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee paid tribute to Debroy as a “brilliant son of Bengal and a scholar of repute,” emphasising his deep intellectual roots and contributions.

“Saddened by the sudden demise of Bibek Debroy, noted economist and Chairman of PM’s Economic Advisory Council. A brilliant son of Bengal and a scholar of repute, he will be remembered by us,” she wrote on X.

J&K LG Manoj Sinha: ‘Among the most respected scholars’

Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha expressed his condolences, honoring Debroy as one of India’s most respected scholars.

“He was among the most respected scholars of the country & contributed greatly to the fields of economics & spirituality. My sincerest condolences to his family & friends. Om Shanti,” Sinha posted.

Tribute from RIS Director General Sachin Chaturvedi

Sachin Chaturvedi, director general of the Research and Information System for Developing Countries (RIS), remembered Debroy’s lasting contributions to Indian intellectual and cultural heritage.

“One of the tallest Indian economists of our times…a widely admired intellectual known for his contributions to India’s history, philosophy, and cultural traditions. RIS was fortunate to receive his guidance over the years,” Chaturvedi recalled.

Debroy writes his obituary four days before death

Bibek Debroy, who regularly contributed columns to The Indian Express and Financial Express, penned his own obituary just four days before his passing, The Indian Express reported. Reflecting on his life and final days, Debroy provided an insight into his experiences and musings on mortality.

In the column, Debroy described his recent discharge from the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) after spending over a month in a cardiac centre and private rooms. His wife, Suparna, he noted, played the role of a modern-day Savitri, bringing him back from the brink of death with the help of doctors.

He also expressed gratitude for his frequent co-author, Aditya Sinha, who continued their collaborative work on the columns. Despite Debroy’s absence, Sinha kept some of their writing alive, a fact that Debroy observed goes largely unnoticed by readers. Debroy even managed to keep his characteristic limericks — short, humorous verses with a playful edge — going during his time in the hospital.

Recounting his final days, Debroy spoke of a solitary connection to the outside world — a sliver of a window, offering a view of a single pipe on a neighbouring building. His thoughts turned inward yet reached beyond himself, as he pondered, “There is a world outside that exists. What if I am not there? What indeed?”

Debroy also emphasised his waning interest in television, finding the repetitive news cycles and loud debates increasingly mundane. As he looked back on his career, he shared a reflective view on the transient nature of his work: “Had a role in the rat race, was temporarily read and passed into oblivion, buried in journal archives.”