ED attaches Rs 1,460 cr Aamby Valley land in Sahara money laundering case

The Directorate of Enforcement (ED) on Tuesday said it has provisionally attached land admeasuring 707 acres in and around Aamby Valley City, Lonavala, having an approximate market value of Rs 1,460 crore under the provisions of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA), 2002, in the case of Sahara India and its group entities.

This land was purchased in benami names with funds diverted from Sahara group entities.

ED initiated investigation on the basis of three first information reports (FIRs) registered against M/s Humara India Credit Co-operative Society Ltd (HICCSL) and others by Odisha, Bihar, and Rajasthan Police. Further, over 500 FIRs had been filed against Sahara group entities and related persons, with more than 300 of them registered for offences that are scheduled under the PMLA, 2002, on allegations that depositors were cheated into depositing funds, forced to redeposit funds without their consent, and were denied maturity payments despite repeated demands.

ED, in its statement, said its investigation revealed that the Sahara group was running a Ponzi scheme through various entities such as HICCSL, Sahara Credit Cooperative Society Ltd (SCCSL), Saharayn Universal Multipurpose Cooperative Society (SUMCS), Stars Multipurpose Cooperative Society Ltd (SMCSL), Sahara India Commercial Corporation Ltd (SICCL), Sahara India Real Estate Corporation Ltd (SIRECL), Sahara Housing Investment Corporation Ltd (SHICL), and other Sahara group entities.

“The group has cheated the depositors and agents by alluring them with high returns and commissions respectively and utilised the funds collected in a non-regulated manner without any information or control of the depositors,” ED said in its statement.

ED further said that these companies avoided repayment and instead forced or allured depositors to redeposit their maturity amounts, switching or transferring deposits from one scheme to another scheme and entity.

“In order to camouflage non-repayment, the group manipulated the books of accounts to show repayment in a scheme, treating reinvestment as fresh investment in another scheme,” the ED statement said.

ED further stated that in order to perpetuate the Ponzi scheme, they continued to accept fresh deposits despite not being able to repay the existing maturity amounts. “Part of the collected money was siphoned and diverted for creating benami assets, for personal expenses, and a lavish lifestyle. Investigation also revealed that they have also disposed of the assets of the Sahara group and received part of the payment in undisclosed cash in lieu of sale of land, thereby denying the depositors their rightful claims,” ED said.

During ED investigations, statements of various persons including depositors, agents, employees of the Sahara group, and other related persons have been recorded under Section 50 of the PMLA. Also, searches were conducted under Section 17 of the PMLA, wherein unexplained cash of Rs 2.98 crore was seized.