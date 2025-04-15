Home / India News / Baggage belt glitch affects full reopening of Delhi airport's Terminal 1

Baggage belt glitch affects full reopening of Delhi airport's Terminal 1

Terminal 1 had been closed on June 28 last year after a section of its roof collapsed during heavy rains, resulting in one death and six injuries

Delhi airport, air travel, passengers, coronavirus
Delhi International Airport Limited, which operates the airport, reopened the entire Terminal 1 for commercial flight operations. | Representational
Deepak Patel New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Apr 15 2025 | 3:26 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
A baggage belt failure disrupted the full reopening of Terminal 1 at Delhi International Airport on Tuesday, delaying luggage handling and inconveniencing passengers.
 
Terminal 1 had been closed on June 28 last year after a section of its roof collapsed during heavy rains, resulting in one death and six injuries. A limited section of the terminal resumed operations on August 17, 2024, even as reconstruction and refurbishment work continued on the rest of the facility.
 
On Tuesday, Delhi International Airport Limited (DIAL), which operates the airport, reopened the entire Terminal 1 for commercial flight operations. However, the baggage belt system malfunctioned in the morning, disrupting luggage processing.
 
IndiGo, the largest airline operating from T1, posted an update on X at 11:51 am: "Please be advised that due to a temporary baggage belt failure at Delhi Airport, Terminal 1, you may experience slightly longer wait times during check-in and while collecting your baggage upon arrival. Our teams are working closely with airport partners to resolve the issue quickly and support customers on the ground. We are committed to ensuring your travel experience returns to normal as soon as possible."
 
At 2:22 pm, DIAL issued a statement acknowledging the problem: "We experienced a technical issue at baggage check-in at T1 that temporarily slowed down luggage processing. Flight operations were not impacted. Our team, along with stakeholders, resolved the issue, and operations have now returned to normal. We regret the brief inconvenience caused."
 
At 2:42 pm, SpiceJet stated on X that a temporary glitch in the baggage belt system at Delhi Airport’s Terminal 1 may lead to slightly longer wait times for passengers during check-in and baggage collection. The airline added that its teams are working closely with airport authorities to address the issue promptly and restore normal operations.

Also Read

Delhi airport T2 shut for maintenance works; flight ops moved to T1

IndiGo to move operations from Delhi's Terminal 2 to T1 from April 15

T1, T3 will be able to handle passenger traffic at Delhi airport: Official

Over 350 flights delayed at Delhi airport due to traffic congestion

Premium

Delhi Airport set for 'global hub' tag in 2 yrs: CEO Videh Kumar Jaipuriar

 
The upgraded Terminal 1 (T1) now has the capacity to handle 40 million passengers annually, enabling the complete relocation of the 15 million passengers currently using Terminal 2 (T2) to T1.
 
With this transition completed, T2 will be closed for approximately four months to carry out apron refurbishment, terminal flooring upgrades, washroom renovations, and boarding bridge replacements.
 
DIAL chief executive officer Videh Kumar Jaipuriar had stated earlier this year that Terminal 3 (T3) currently handles 45 to 50 million passengers annually. Around 10 million of those passengers will gradually shift from T3 to T1, as a pier currently used for domestic operations at T3 is being converted for international flight use.
 
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

LIVE news: India to experience above-normal rainfall this monsoon, says IMD

Kasganj gang-rape case: Survivor testifies in court, DNA tests begin

Delhi CM issues notices to schools over arbitrary fee hikes and expulsions

Nitin Gadkari warns Delhi's toxic air can cause infections in 3 days

Less than 1,000 women in senior police roles: India Justice Report 2025

Topics :Delhi airportAviationAir passengers

First Published: Apr 15 2025 | 3:26 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story