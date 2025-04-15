Baggage belt glitch affects full reopening of Delhi airport's Terminal 1

A baggage belt failure disrupted the full reopening of Terminal 1 at Delhi International Airport on Tuesday, delaying luggage handling and inconveniencing passengers.

Terminal 1 had been closed on June 28 last year after a section of its roof collapsed during heavy rains, resulting in one death and six injuries. A limited section of the terminal resumed operations on August 17, 2024, even as reconstruction and refurbishment work continued on the rest of the facility.

On Tuesday, Delhi International Airport Limited (DIAL), which operates the airport, reopened the entire Terminal 1 for commercial flight operations. However, the baggage belt system malfunctioned in the morning, disrupting luggage processing.

IndiGo, the largest airline operating from T1, posted an update on X at 11:51 am: "Please be advised that due to a temporary baggage belt failure at Delhi Airport, Terminal 1, you may experience slightly longer wait times during check-in and while collecting your baggage upon arrival. Our teams are working closely with airport partners to resolve the issue quickly and support customers on the ground. We are committed to ensuring your travel experience returns to normal as soon as possible."

At 2:22 pm, DIAL issued a statement acknowledging the problem: "We experienced a technical issue at baggage check-in at T1 that temporarily slowed down luggage processing. Flight operations were not impacted. Our team, along with stakeholders, resolved the issue, and operations have now returned to normal. We regret the brief inconvenience caused."

At 2:42 pm, SpiceJet stated on X that a temporary glitch in the baggage belt system at Delhi Airport’s Terminal 1 may lead to slightly longer wait times for passengers during check-in and baggage collection. The airline added that its teams are working closely with airport authorities to address the issue promptly and restore normal operations.

The upgraded Terminal 1 (T1) now has the capacity to handle 40 million passengers annually, enabling the complete relocation of the 15 million passengers currently using Terminal 2 (T2) to T1.

With this transition completed, T2 will be closed for approximately four months to carry out apron refurbishment, terminal flooring upgrades, washroom renovations, and boarding bridge replacements.

DIAL chief executive officer Videh Kumar Jaipuriar had stated earlier this year that Terminal 3 (T3) currently handles 45 to 50 million passengers annually. Around 10 million of those passengers will gradually shift from T3 to T1, as a pier currently used for domestic operations at T3 is being converted for international flight use.