Home / India News / ED can consider issuing fresh summons to Abhishek if not satisfied: HC

ED can consider issuing fresh summons to Abhishek if not satisfied: HC

The probe agency is scheduled to make submissions on Thursday before the bench, also comprising Justice Uday Kumar, on the suggestion

Press Trust of India Kolkata
The two-time TMC MP had also been questioned by the ED twice in the coal pilferage case, once in the agency's office in the national capital in 2021 and again in Kolkata in 2022 | (Photo: PTI)

2 min read Last Updated : Oct 5 2023 | 1:46 PM IST
Follow Us
LinkedIN IconTwitter Icon

The Calcutta High Court has said that the Enforcement Directorate can consider issuing fresh summons to TMC MP Abhishek Banerjee if it is not satisfied with the documents submitted by him in connection with the alleged school jobs scam in West Bengal.

The ED had on Wednesday summoned Banerjee to appear before it here on October 9, after he skipped the October 3 summons to participate in a TMC protest rally in New Delhi, demanding immediate release of central funds due to the state.

Hearing an appeal by the Diamond Harbour MP challenging an order of a single bench that had directed the ED to ensure the investigation process on October 3 is not hampered, a division bench said the agency can fix a time limit for Banerjee to submit documents as required by it.

The division bench presided by Justice Soumen Sen on Wednesday suggested that the ED can consider summoning Banerjee if it is not satisfied with the documents submitted by him to the investigators.

The probe agency is scheduled to make submissions on Thursday before the bench, also comprising Justice Uday Kumar, on the suggestion.

Banerjee, who was questioned by the ED for nearly nine hours in the teacher recruitment scam on September 13, had then claimed that the interrogation was an attempt to prevent him from participating in the INDIA' meet, and was a testament to the pivotal role the TMC plays in forging opposition unity.

The two-time TMC MP had also been questioned by the ED twice in the coal pilferage case, once in the agency's office in the national capital in 2021 and again in Kolkata in 2022.

Also Read

'Stop me if you can': TMC's Abhishek Banerjee challenges ED summons

TMC's Abhishek welcomes SC decision on reassigning hearings in school scam

ED issues fresh summons to Abhishek Banerjee; asks to join investigation

Judge has no business to give interview about pending cases, SC on job scam

Ruling TMC hails high court relief to Abhishek, Oppn reserves comments

Odisha inks agreement, to set up 5 multispeciality hospitals at Rs 500 cr

Rahul Gandhi's call for 'jitni abadi, utna haq' will kill India: Rijiju

Congress to launch charitable mission in Oommen Chandy's name in Kerala

PM Modi inaugurates development projects in Rajasthan worth Rs 5,000 cr

Hindu marriage not valid without 'saat pheras': Allahabad High Court

Topics :Enforcement DirectorateAbhishek BanerjeeTMCCalcutta High Court

First Published: Oct 5 2023 | 1:46 PM IST

Explore News

Companies News

TCS to modernise unemployment claims system of US state of Georgia

Russia surpasses UAE as India's top naphtha supplier amid discounts

Sports News

MS Dhoni's new vintage look sets social media on fire, check it out here

Cricket World Cup LIVE SCORE, ENG vs NZ: Toss at 1:30 PM today in Ahmedabad

India News

AAP may stand accused in Delhi Excise Policy Case following MP arrest

PM Modi's appeal to purchase Khadi leads to record sales worth Rs 1.5 cr

Economy News

World Bank maintains India GDP growth at 6.3 % for FY24, cites investments

Manufacturing PMI at five-month low in Sept but remains strong: Survey

Next Story