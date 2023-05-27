ED chargesheets former Punjab SSP Surjit Singh Grewal in PMLA case

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Saturday said that they have filed a charge sheet against the former SSP of Punjab Police, Surjit Singh Grewal in connection to a disproportionate assets case.

The ED said that the PMLA court in Punjab has taken cognizance of the complaint and have issued summons to the accused for July 28.

"Grewal through corruption in his official capacity, had acquired movable and immovable properties more than his lawful income in his name and in the name of his family members, relatives and friends during his Govt job by knowingly misusing power of his post," the probe agency said.

The ED initiated a money laundering investigation based on an FIR and charge sheet filed by the Vigilance Bureau, Patiala, against Grewal and his family members and associates for offence under various sections of the P.C Act and IPC.

The quantum of proceeds of crime identified by ED in this case is Rs. 4.07 crore which has already been attached.

The attachment was confirmed by the Adjudicating Authority.

--IANS

atk/ksk/