Home / India News / ED chargesheets former Punjab SSP Surjit Singh Grewal in PMLA case

ED chargesheets former Punjab SSP Surjit Singh Grewal in PMLA case

The ED said that the PMLA court in Punjab has taken cognizance of the complaint and have issued summons to the accused for July 28

IANS New Delhi
ED chargesheets former Punjab SSP Surjit Singh Grewal in PMLA case

1 min read Last Updated : May 27 2023 | 4:10 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Saturday said that they have filed a charge sheet against the former SSP of Punjab Police, Surjit Singh Grewal in connection to a disproportionate assets case.

The ED said that the PMLA court in Punjab has taken cognizance of the complaint and have issued summons to the accused for July 28.

"Grewal through corruption in his official capacity, had acquired movable and immovable properties more than his lawful income in his name and in the name of his family members, relatives and friends during his Govt job by knowingly misusing power of his post," the probe agency said.

The ED initiated a money laundering investigation based on an FIR and charge sheet filed by the Vigilance Bureau, Patiala, against Grewal and his family members and associates for offence under various sections of the P.C Act and IPC.

The quantum of proceeds of crime identified by ED in this case is Rs. 4.07 crore which has already been attached.

The attachment was confirmed by the Adjudicating Authority.

--IANS

atk/ksk/

Also Read

Channi summoned to appear before Vigilance Bureau today: Punjab Cong chief

Channi appears before Vigilance Bureau, slams AAP for vendetta politics

Property owned by irrigation dept scam's prime accused unfrozen by court

One month on, no sight of radical preacher Amritpal except in CCTV footage

Punjab ex-CM Channi appears before Vigilance Bureau; quizzed for 7 hours

NIA busts ISIS-linked terror module in Madhya Pradesh; 3 arrested

Withdraw Delhi ordinance or it will be defeated in Parl, KCR tells Centre

Petrol pump employee refuses to accept Rs 2,000 note, man files complaint

NITI meet: C'garh CM asks Centre to make arrangement for GST compensation

Oppn's boycott of new Parl building inauguration an insult: Anurag Thakur

Topics :Enforcement DirectoratePMLA casePunjab Police

First Published: May 27 2023 | 5:24 PM IST

Explore News

COVID-19

PM holds Covid meeting amid renewed concerns, says 'pandemic far from over'

Serum Institute tops profit charts among unlisted firms amid Covid war

Personal Finance

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteran

Introduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Virtual Reality

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllers

Meta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

Environment

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in Assam

Serious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT

Next Story