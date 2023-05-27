Home / India News / Petrol pump employee refuses to accept Rs 2,000 note, man files complaint

A complaint regarding the matter was received at Kotla police station on Friday, a senior police officer said

Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : May 27 2023 | 3:40 PM IST
A man filed a complaint against an employee of a petrol pump in South Extension Part-1 here after the attendant allegedly refused to accept a Rs 2,000 note, police said on Saturday.

A complaint regarding the matter was received at Kotla police station on Friday, a senior police officer said.

The complainant stated that he went to a petrol pump in South Extension Part-1 to fill petrol in his scooter. He gave a Rs 2,000 note against a bill of Rs 400, but the petrol pump attendant refused to take the note, the officer said.

The officer said that the complaint is being examined.

On May 19, the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) announced the withdrawal of Rs 2,000 currency notes from circulation but gave the public time till September 30 to either deposit such notes in accounts or exchange them at banks.

Topics :Rs 2000 notesDelhiPetrol pump

First Published: May 27 2023 | 5:02 PM IST

