Home / India News / ED files money laundering case against Gujarat conman Kiran Patel

ED files money laundering case against Gujarat conman Kiran Patel

Enforcement Directorate said it has conducted searches at a dozen locations in Guj against alleged conman Kiran Patel who is accused of cheating people by impersonating as a PMO official

Press Trust of India New Delhi
ED files money laundering case against Gujarat conman Kiran Patel

2 min read Last Updated : May 20 2023 | 5:28 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

The Enforcement Directorate on Saturday said it has conducted searches at a dozen locations in Gujarat against alleged conman Kiran Patel who is accused of cheating people by impersonating as a PMO official while taking the Jammu and Kashmir administration on a ride.

The searches, carried out on May 19, resulted in seizure of documents related to immovable properties apart from recovery of "highly incriminating" material, the agency said in a statement.

"Further investigation in respect of his activities in J-K and other places is in progress," it said.

A total of 12 locations in Ahmedabad, Gandhinagar, Morbi and Mehsana in Gujarat in the investigation relating to Kiranbhai Jagdishbhai Patel and his associates Jay Savjibhai Sitapara, Hardik Kishorebhai Chandrana, Vitthalbhai Motibhai Patel, Amit Pandya and Piyush Kantibhai Vasita were searched.

The ED alleged Patel, with criminal intention, employed high degree of forged means, impersonated himself as senior government official serving in PMO as 'Dr Kiran Patel, Additional Director, PMO (Strategies and Campaigns)'.

By resorting to cheating, forgery and impersonation, Patel duped gullible people and also intentionally induced people to do and also to omit to do activities, under a well-knit plan for securing monetary as well as material benefits, it said.

The money laundering case stems from an FIR of the Jammu and Kashmir Police.

"Kira

nbhai Patel is a habitual scammer and imposter as other FIRs have also been registered against him and his family members in Gujarat for defrauding gullible people by pretending himself as a high-rank officer in the government and showing his political connections," it said.

Also Read

Gujarat Assembly elections: BJP upbeat ahead of counting of votes

Over Rs 192 cr crime proceeds generated in Delhi excise policy 'scam': ED

Guj poll result HIGHLIGHTS: Massive victory for BJP, Patel to be CM again

Gujarat elections results: Trends show BJP headed for a sweeping victory

Power Bank App fraud case: ED conducts searches at 14 locations, 3 arrested

Centre's ordinance 'unconstitutional', will challenge it in SC: CM Kejriwal

Bribery case: CBI questions Sameer Wankhede for more than five hours

DRI seizes 18.1 kg whale vomit worth Rs 31.67 crore in Tamil Nadu

Enhanced tax, regulation needed against the beedi industry: Research

Hockey India congratulates Deep Ekka on completing 250 International Caps

Topics :GujaratEnforcement Directorate

First Published: May 20 2023 | 6:21 PM IST

Explore News

COVID-19

PM holds Covid meeting amid renewed concerns, says 'pandemic far from over'

Serum Institute tops profit charts among unlisted firms amid Covid war

Personal Finance

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteran

Introduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Virtual Reality

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllers

Meta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

Environment

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in Assam

Serious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT

Next Story