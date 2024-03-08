Home / India News / ED raids multiple locations in Kolkata over teacher recruitment scam case

ED raids multiple locations in Kolkata over teacher recruitment scam case

The ongoing raids are part of the ED's probe to track the flow of money in the multi-crore scam

Photo: X @dir_ed
Press Trust of India Kolkata
1 min read Last Updated : Mar 08 2024 | 11:14 AM IST
The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Friday morning started conducting searches at multiple locations in Kolkata and its neighbouring areas in connection with its probe into the teacher recruitment scam in West Bengal, officials said.

A five-member ED team was conducting searches at the residence of a former para-teacher, alleged to be a close associate of arrested former state education minister Partha Chatterjee, at Patharghata Mazar Sharif area in New Town adjoining Kolkata, they said.

Searches were also underway at the house of an accountant in Nagerbazar area in the northern part of the city, the officials said.

ED searches were conducted in Rajarhat area at the residences of some businessmen, teachers, and intermediaries allegedly involved in the scam.

The ongoing raids are part of the ED's probe to track the flow of money in the multi-crore scam.

Topics :Mamata BanerjeeEnforcement DirectorateWest Bengal BudgetWest Bengalcorruption

First Published: Mar 08 2024 | 11:14 AM IST

