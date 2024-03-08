Farmers' protest nears a month, women-led stir planned today: Top updates

On International Women Day, they will celebrate on both the Shambhu and Khanauri border points in which the women farmers in large numbers will take part, farmer leader Sarwan Singh Pandher said.

The 'Delhi Chalo' farmers' protest was launched on February 13 with the objective of pressing the Narendra Modi government to fulfil 12 key demands of the farmers, including providing a legal guarantee for minimum support price (MSP) on crops. However, the Delhi, Uttar Pradesh and Haryana police have taken elaborate measures to hold the farmers on the borders of the national capital, citing possible threat to law and order due to the agitation.

1) On Wednesday, Pandher expressed his disappointment with the Centre for "not paying heed" to their woes. "It's the 25th day of the fronts running across Punjab-Haryana borders. Our PM went to Kashmir yesterday and the farmers there had a huge hope that there would be some announcement for them. However, they went back to their homes with disappointment," he said. He was referring to PM Modi's ongoing tour of multiple states ahead of the upcoming Lok Sabha elections.

2) On Women's Day, visuals emerged from Punjab-Haryana's Shambhu border, showing the farmers lined up with their trucks and vehicles in large numbers amid tight security measures. Notably, Section 144 has been imposed in Delhi till March 12 in a bid to prevent unlawful assembly or gathering in the national capital. Other than banning unauthorised rallies and agitations, the Delhi police have also banned tractor trolleys, trucks, or any other vehicles carrying materials, such as sticks, lathis, pandas, swords, and spears, from entering Delhi.