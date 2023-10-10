Home / India News / ED takes possession of 15 'benami' assets linked to DMK MP A Raja

ED takes possession of 15 'benami' assets linked to DMK MP A Raja

The assets, measuring about 45 acres of land in Coimbatore, were attached by the central agency in December last year and the Adjudicating Authority of PMLA approved this order on June 1

Press Trust of India New Delhi
A Raja

1 min read Last Updated : Oct 10 2023 | 5:05 PM IST
Follow Us
LinkedIN IconTwitter Icon

The Enforcement Directorate on Tuesday said it has taken possession of 15 immovable "benami" properties, worth about Rs 55 crore, alleged to be belonging to DMK MP A Raja as part of a money laundering probe against the former Union telecom minister.

In a statement, the ED said it has "taken possession of 15 immovable properties owned by A Raja in the name of his benami company Kovai Shelters Promoters India Pvt Ltd, under the PMLA, in the matter of a disproportionate assets case of A Raja, former Union cabinet minister of environment and forest, subsequent to confirmation of the provisional attachment order by the Hon'ble Adjudicating Authority".

The assets, measuring about 45 acres of land in Coimbatore (Tamil Nadu), were attached by the central agency in December last year and the Adjudicating Authority of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) approved this order on June 1.

Benami means 'no name' or 'without name' and such properties are those in which the real beneficiary is not the one in whose name the property has been purchased.

The 59-year-old Raja is currently a DMK MP from the the Nilgiris Lok Sabha seat.

Also Read

Amara Raja Batteries rebrands as Amara Raja Energy & Mobility Ltd

Amara Raja launches gigafactory in Telangana to produce lithium ion battery

Amara Raja Infra bags solar power project worth $130 mn in Bangladesh

Lalbaugcha Raja gets donations over Rs 1 cr in 2 days of Ganesh Chaturthi

DMK supporters put up wall posters in Chennai questioning Governor Ravi

JSW Steel's consolidated production grows 13% to 6.41 MT in July-September

India to host Brics international competition conference in Delhi this week

NHA announces more than 10 million registrations in digital OPD scheme

India well-placed to play role to defuse crisis: Palestine envoy Alhaija

Mizoram elections 2023: Parties urge ECI to reschedule poll counting date

Topics :DMKA RajaEnforcement Directorate

First Published: Oct 10 2023 | 5:05 PM IST

Explore News

Elections 2023

Chhattisgarh polls: BJP justifies decision to field rioting case accused

We will form govt on December 9, change future of Telangana: TPCC president

Sports News

Gill, who tested positive for dengue upon his arrival in Chennai last week has been down for the past week and will also miss India's second game against Afghanistan on Wednesday

World Cup 2023: Here's how Rahul had to rush in to bat; watch KL-Kohli chat

India News

Central team visits North Sikkim to assess damage caused by flash floods

Swaminarayan Akshardham: All details on largest Hindu temple outside India

Economy News

IMF raises India FY24 GDP growth forecast by 20 basis points to 6.3%

Inflation seen easing to 5.50% in Sept on softening food price rises: Poll

Next Story