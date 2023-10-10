NHA announces more than 10 million registrations in digital OPD scheme

The National Health Authority (NHA) announced the generation of more than 10 million Out-Patient Department (OPD) registrations under the Ayushman Bharat Digital Mission (ABDM). The service is currently available at 2,600 health facility centres across 419 districts in 33 states and Union Territories in India.

Discussing the significance of this digital service, R S Sharma, CEO of Niti Aayog, mentioned that ABDM aims to enhance the ease and efficiency of healthcare delivery. The Scan and Share service at OPD counters is a straightforward tech intervention assisting nearly 1 lakh patients in saving time spent in hospital queues daily.

The Scan and Share service, introduced in October 2022, is a paperless system enabling patients to scan QR codes located at OPD registration counters and share their Ayushman Bharat Health Account (ABHA) profile for swift registration.

Uttar Pradesh, having generated 37.5 lakh tokens, leads all states in the deployment of the digital OPD service for patients. It is closely followed by Karnataka (18.5 lakh tokens) and Jammu and Kashmir (11.9 lakh tokens).

Statistics for October 2023 demonstrate the most significant usage of the token service by the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) in New Delhi, Raipur, and Bhopal. Out of the top 26 healthcare facilities/hospitals, 15 are located in Uttar Pradesh, reflecting the state's substantial implementation of the digital OPD registration scheme.

"With an aim to address the challenges faced by patients when accessing healthcare services, we plan to extend this service to pharmacy counters and laboratories. The ABHA-based registrations will also enable patients to digitally access their prescriptions, pharmacy slips, and diagnostic reports," Sharma further elaborated.